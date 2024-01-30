On Monday (Jan. 29), Billboard News published an interview with 6LACK, who earned a Best Progressive R&B Album Grammy nomination for the critically acclaimed Since I Have A Lover.

“For this one, it feels really good because it’s an album not really rooted in things people see as cool, which is like growing up, trial and error, maturity and being in healthier relationships with yourself and the people around you,” 6LACK said to the publication about the achievement. “To get the [nomination] for it is the icing on the cake.”

The Atlanta talent also opened up about his mental health and the importance of practicing self-care — something he began doing after 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter.