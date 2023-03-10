On March 24, 6LACK will officially unveil his highly anticipated third studio LP, Since I Have A Lover, which was announced back in February with a viral billboard that read “6ACK March 2023.” Today (March 10), he treats fans with another single from the project titled “Talkback,” a close follow-up to last week’s title track reveal. The new offering was co-produced by Yakob and Scribz Riley and sees the Atlanta talent flex his abundant lifestyle:

“Got so many diamonds, they like, ‘Oh, Lord,’ big business plans in my Goyard/ Young and still humble, tryna hold on, heard ’em talkin’ down that s**t just roll off (That s**t just roll off)/ I feel so top-tier (I feel so top-tier)/ I hear ’em talk down (I hear ’em talk down) but I do not care (But I do not care), ’cause when it’s full circle, no, I will not spare/ It’s been a long road (It’s been a long), no, you were not there (No, you were not, no, you werе not)/ No, you will not dare”

6LACK’s last solo album was 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, a widely loved offering that housed hits like “Pretty Little Fears” featuring J. Cole and “Loaded Gun.” The project also boasted additional appearances from Future, Khalid, and Offset across 14 total tracks. Prior to that, he shared FREE 6LACK, his 2016 debut LP led by breakout records like “PRBLMS,” “Ex Calling,” and “Worst Luck.”

Since then, the “Learn Ya” singer has dished out plenty of guest verses on recent collaborations throughout 2022, including “FOREVER” by Jessie Reyez, “Hold Me” by Rema, “Nothing More” by Calvin Harris, “Ain’t No Way” by Denzel Curry, and most recently, “Tell Me It’s Over” by Jacquees.

Be sure to press play on 6LACK’s brand new “Talkback” single down below.