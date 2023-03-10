Photo: Cover art for 6LACK’s “Talk Back” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

On March 24, 6LACK will officially unveil his highly anticipated third studio LP, Since I Have A Lover, which was announced back in February with a viral billboard that read “6ACK March 2023.” Today (March 10), he treats fans with another single from the project titled “Talkback,” a close follow-up to last week’s title track reveal. The new offering was co-produced by Yakob and Scribz Riley and sees the Atlanta talent flex his abundant lifestyle:

“Got so many diamonds, they like, ‘Oh, Lord,’ big business plans in my Goyard/ Young and still humble, tryna hold on, heard ’em talkin’ down that s**t just roll off (That s**t just roll off)/ I feel so top-tier (I feel so top-tier)/ I hear ’em talk down (I hear ’em talk down) but I do not care (But I do not care), ’cause when it’s full circle, no, I will not spare/ It’s been a long road (It’s been a long), no, you were not there (No, you were not, no, you werе not)/ No, you will not dare”

6LACK’s last solo album was 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, a widely loved offering that housed hits like “Pretty Little Fears” featuring J. Cole and “Loaded Gun.” The project also boasted additional appearances from Future, Khalid, and Offset across 14 total tracks. Prior to that, he shared FREE 6LACK, his 2016 debut LP led by breakout records like “PRBLMS,” “Ex Calling,” and “Worst Luck.”

Since then, the “Learn Ya” singer has dished out plenty of guest verses on recent collaborations throughout 2022, including “FOREVER” by Jessie Reyez, “Hold Me” by Rema, “Nothing More” by Calvin Harris, “Ain’t No Way” by Denzel Curry, and most recently, “Tell Me It’s Over” by Jacquees.

Listen to August Alsina's new album 'Myself'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Rae Sremmurd drop off new single "Tanisha (Pump That)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

NLE Choppa releases new "Mo Up Front" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

T.I. and Kevin Gates get "Active" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Swizz Beatz recruits SAINt JHN, Fivio Foreign, and BIA for "Street Opera"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Listen to re'mi's latest single "In n Out"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

August Alsina unveils release date for 'Myself' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Ayra Starr and Omah Lay join Libianca for new "People (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Mary J. Blige to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday at 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Keke Palmer announces new film 'BIG BOSS' and its accompanying album

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023
