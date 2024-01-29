Eminem
Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Contributor via Getty Images

Eminem teases new music in latest interview: "I'm working on a little something"

He also discussed the possibility of a joint album with 50 Cent in a conversation with DJ Whoo Kid.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.29.2024

On Sunday (Jan. 28), DJ Whoo Kid shared a portion of his latest interview with Eminem, which took place on the latter’s SiriusXM radio station, Shade 45. Much of the 10-minute clip was centered on the Detroit star’s wish for a Lions Super Bowl appearance — a wish that was later dashed after his hometown team lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championships.

Near the end of the video, Whoo Kid asked Eminem about his plans for 2024. “I’m working on a little something,” the chart-topping artist responded, which immediately raised speculation about a 12th studio album. The subject then turned to 50 Cent and the apparent rumor that a joint LP between Eminem and the G-Unit head honcho is in the works.

“I don’t know where that’s come from, but it’s crazy,” Eminem admitted. “I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad. We need another 50 [Cent] album, like, really bad. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the f**k he needs from me, I’m here. That s**t’d be crazy, though — an album with me and him.”

Back in 2020, Eminem liberated his most recent body of work, Music To Be Murdered By, a 20-song effort with a wealth of appearances from Young M.A, Royce Da 5’9″, Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver and more. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned the rapper a platinum plaque. Before the year came to a close, Eminem added to Music To Be Murdered By with a Side B deluxe edition, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, Skylar Grey and DJ Premier across 16 new cuts.

Eminem
Rap

