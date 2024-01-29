On Sunday (Jan. 28), DJ Whoo Kid shared a portion of his latest interview with Eminem, which took place on the latter’s SiriusXM radio station, Shade 45. Much of the 10-minute clip was centered on the Detroit star’s wish for a Lions Super Bowl appearance — a wish that was later dashed after his hometown team lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championships.

Near the end of the video, Whoo Kid asked Eminem about his plans for 2024. “I’m working on a little something,” the chart-topping artist responded, which immediately raised speculation about a 12th studio album. The subject then turned to 50 Cent and the apparent rumor that a joint LP between Eminem and the G-Unit head honcho is in the works.