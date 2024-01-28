Kid Cudi hints at joint album with Jaden Smith for all the "trippy kids"
Cudi tweeted about the collaborative project, saying that it would be music for fans who want to feel alive.
Kid Cudi and Jaden Smith may be cooking up new music for their fans in the future. The two artists previously joined forces in 2012 for “Higher Up” and later for “On My Own,” which was featured on Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” game for PlayStation.
Cudi is fresh off the Jan. 12 release of his new album INSANO, featuring assists from the likes of Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams, DJ Drama, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and XXXTentacion, but he is still feeling inspired to create some “cool s**t.” On Saturday (Jan. 27), he tweeted, “Me and Jaden gonna make an album for all the trippy kids out there searching beyond for something, searching for that feeling. To be ALIVE.” Smith appeared to co-sign the message when he retweeted it.
The Entergalactic creator has also worked with Willow Smith. In 2016, she appeared on “Rose Golden,” a track on his album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. He returned the favor when he hopped on her “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (Remix)” in 2021.
However, talks of Cudi teaming up with Jaden for a collaborative project date back to 2020, when they interviewed each other for VMAN magazine. The Pursuit of Happyness actor said that he would have to “get a few more albums under my belt,” but that the collaboration would be a dream come true. Thus far, he has released 2017’s SYRE, which featured the popular track “Icon,” 2019’s ERYS, several singles and multiple installments of the Cool Tape series.
In a 2020 interview for Hot 97, Jaden said that Cudi had a huge impact on his life. “Cudi would always say things that would just, like, change my life” while in the throes of adolescent woes. The then-20-year-old added that “everybody has felt that from Cudi. Everybody says that Cudi saved their life. Everybody, if you’re born in that right time, everybody was in high school, and just like chilling — everybody had that same experience listening to Cudi. If you listened to Cudi, you knew, like, something about them… It’s like you can tell certain things about them… I wanna be that type of artist, you know what I mean? That’s why Cudi is my favorite artist.”
