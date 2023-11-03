Today (Nov. 3), Kid Cudi dropped off a new single titled “AT THE PARTY,” a booming cut that features Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott. Produced by Williams and Jean Baptiste, the collaboration sees the artists rapping about their wild lifestyles, beginning with Cudi’s opening verse.

“Got it sewn up, just a n**ga creepin’ on dub, tequila in my cup, drink it all, never get enough, bottle, gotta raise it on up, nights in my leather, n**gas gon’ learn the four letters, walk in, not many better, members of the rage, now I just flip another page, then I’m out in Paris with my bae, s**t is not the same, n**ga never plan, walked, and I failed, and I crumbled, knew I was a broken man…”

“AT THE PARTY” follows well-received singles like “PORSCHE TOPLESS,” “MOST AIN’T DENNIS,” and “Ill What I Bleed,” all of which are expected to appear on the long-awaited album INSANO.

As REVOLT previously reported, Cudi shared some details about his ninth studio LP. “There are 40+ songs on INSANO between the main album and [deluxes]. [You’re] welcome. 2024, the takeover begins,” he tweeted. “I am positive this album will have everything [you] need from me, the fun, the deep thoughts, the inspiration to go out and live [your] life and be great, the love, the madness, all of it. And I have a wonderful cast of features that I’m sure [you] all will love.”

Cudi continued, “I got a chance to work [with] some really dope producers I’ve never worked with before. We got Dot [da Genius], of course, but pretty much outside of him and a couple [of] other cats, it’s all new energy, which allowed me to go to new places and revisit some old vibes too.”

Press play on “AT THE PARTY” below.