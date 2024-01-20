Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi are back on good terms after clearing up a series of misunderstandings that led to a decade-long feud and, most recently, a back-and-forth on Twitter.

As previously reported by REVOLT on Friday (Jan. 19), Cudi admitted in an Apple Music 1 interview that while working at BAPE in New York City, he hid from the rapper in hopes that his pre-fame job would not be used as a bar to humiliate him if the two men ever found themselves at odds with each other.

As fate would have it, that is exactly the predicament they found themselves in by 2024. “When you think about it, [Lupe] hates me to this day. He hates me. So it’s like, I was right. I sensed something in the universe,” said the INSANO artist in the interview. Lupe caught wind of the comments and tweeted that he was uninterested in clowning his peer for having a regular job.

Fans watching the musicians’ exchange in real-time saw Cudi offer an apology for any hurt he may have caused Lupe and that he hoped they could get past their old issues. The “The Show Goes On” emcee briefly accepted the admission, but their wires were again crossed after Cudi sent a DM to Lupe requesting they hash out things privately. Lupe never received the message and blasted his peer in a since-deleted tweet.