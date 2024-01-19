Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store
Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.
On Thursday (Jan. 18), Kid Cudi discussed a past encounter with Lupe Fiasco during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. He recounted working at BAPE in New York City and hiding in the back when the “The Show Goes On” artist visited the store.
Cudi explained his reasoning, “I had this phobia that rappers would come into the store, and see me working there, and then have beef with me later and bring up the fact like, ‘N**ga, you sold me clothes.’ So I would always hide in the stockroom.”
When asked by a co-worker about not interacting with Lupe, Cudi responded, “‘If I get famous one day, I don’t ever want this n**ga saying, ‘Yo, you sold me clothes, you my son.’ You know what I’m saying? We can’t have that. This was my explanation, and yo, bro, when you think about it, [Lupe] hates me to this day. He hates me. So it’s like, I was right. I sensed something in the universe.”
Today (Jan. 19), Lupe reacted to Cudi’s story via Twitter. He wrote, “Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the BAPE store to diss his b**ch a** for having a regular job before he was a famous b**ch with a cool job.” The musician later tweeted, “WHAT?!! Like a job shame?”
Their ongoing feud dates back to 2014 when Cudi said Lupe was “a bit [sketchy]” for charging fans $500 for a personalized verse. In response, the latter fired back by calling him a “disrespectful clown” and said the “Day ‘N’ Nite” hitmaker needed his “a** beat.” Unfortunately, the pair still haven’t reconciled their beef to this day.
Kid Cudi is a bitch. And continues to be a bitch. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his bitch ass for having a regular job before he was a famous bitch with a cool job.
— CHECKIN’ Out Now! #APTMC (@LupeFiasco) January 19, 2024
I honestly caught wind of it scrolling through fan comments. And I’m like what the fuck is this bitch talking about now with my name… He hid from me in the bape store back in day because he didn’t want me to use it against him when he got famous??? WHAT?!! Like a job shame? 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/imQavfVzSB
— CHECKIN’ Out Now! #APTMC (@LupeFiasco) January 19, 2024
Cudi tweets me out of nowhere and asks “what you gonna do with the money from those verses?” I’m taken aback and Im thinking he playing so I respond with “what you gonna do with the money from those $1500 Zannoti collabs?” He had just did a collab them around the same time
— CHECKIN’ Out Now! #APTMC (@LupeFiasco) January 19, 2024
I’m not jealous of him. I’m not bullying him. Got nothing to do with fame or money. At the end of the day he slighted a notoriously good nigga & also one who doesn’t play about his name in the streets or the industry. I stay solid and I seek satisfaction till my heart stops. 💯
— CHECKIN’ Out Now! #APTMC (@LupeFiasco) January 19, 2024
And now he does an interview a couple days ago and says I’m mad at him because he used to hide from me at the bape store before he was even in the music game because I would use it against him later on a diss record? on some job shame? Nasty work…
Jesus take the wheel. Ye get…
— CHECKIN’ Out Now! #APTMC (@LupeFiasco) January 19, 2024
In his same interview with Apple Music 1, Cudi opened up about burying the hatchet with Kanye West. The former G.O.O.D. Music artists got into a spat amid the Yeezy designer’s divorce from Kim Kardashian. At the time, the Cleveland native was close friends with Pete Davidson, who began dating the reality TV star in 2021.
“This is someone who is my brother, ultimately, who came into my life, and championed me, and did things for me that nobody else did for me early on in my career,” Cudi said.
