Megan Thee Stallion is slithering to the top of the Apple Music charts one day after the release of her new single, “HISS.” On Saturday (Jan. 27), the LilJuMadeDaBeat, Bankroll Got It and Shawn “Source” Jarrett-produced track was seated at No. 1 on Top Songs, No. 3 on Top 100: Global and No. 2 on Top 100: USA.

The official music video for the snake-themed song has amassed more than 2.1 million views, making it the No. 1 trending music video on YouTube, with the lyric-only version bringing in 1.2 million views to solidify its spot in third place on the list. The viral hit has spawned thousands of side conversations across social media, namely on Twitter, with topics such as Nicki Minaj, Tina Snow, Megan’s Law and more trending.

The explosive lyricism hears Megan come out of the blocks taking aim at nameless detractors. “I just wanna kick this s**t off by sayin’ f**k y’all/ I ain’t gotta clear my name on a motherf**kin’ thing/ Every time I get mentioned, one of y’all b**ch-a** n**gas get 24 hours of attention/ I’m finna get this s**t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go.” On Friday (Jan. 26), she called in to “The Breakfast Club” as the song was premiered. She told hosts that the track was “gender neutral” and that “hit dogs will holler.”

Among those who appear to be “hit” is Nicki Minaj. The two artists’ fanbases have been in a frenzy dissecting the lyrics and their perceived subliminal shots at the head Barb. Minaj made it known that she took personal offense to the diss record and responded en masse for hours on end with tweets and an Instagram Live. Among the Pink Friday 2 artist’s remarks were digs at Megan’s flow.

Last month, the Houston Hottie forewarned that in 2024 she would not be holding back. “I’m ’bout to give everybody exactly what they been looking for, good or bad. Like, if you been calling for me, here I come. Calling for me like, ‘Megan, pop out,’ calling for me, calling for me any kind of way, I’m coming. Whatever you was calling for me to do, I’m coming,” she said during a live chat with fans.