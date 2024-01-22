Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: John Nacion / Stringer via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is dropping another snake-themed song called "Hiss"

The Hotties are getting a follow-up to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” a lot sooner than they expected.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.22.2024

Megan Thee Stallion revealed that her new single, “Hiss,” is set to release on Friday (Jan. 26).

The announcement came via her Instagram today (Jan. 22), where she posted the record’s artwork. The cover featured a vintage aesthetic, showing Megan posing with a white snake wrapped around her neck. Most notably, its fangs and tongue were sticking out, which could be possibly hinting at the song’s theme and title. 

In the comment section, one user praised the artistic direction. They wrote, “We love a conceptual, fully realized and thought-out era with intention and aesthetic.” Another person commented, “Give us an entire snake-themed album, why don’tcha?”

Peep the artwork below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

“Hiss” will follow the release of Megan’s November 2023 track “Cobra,” which debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the interim, she collaborated with Reneé Rapp on “Not My Fault,” which she recently performed on “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 20. 

“I really wanted to show the rebirth of Megan and set that tone with the song and the video,” the Houston rapper told People of her first solo comeback single. She added, “I’m so happy that the message resonated with so many people. I really appreciated all the encouraging messages after the song dropped. Life is all about growth and evolution, so I loved having the chance to share a new side of myself with the Hotties.”

“Hiss” is expected to be Megan’s second major release under her independent label, Hot Girl Productions, following her departure from 1501 Certified Entertainment. In December 2023, the rap star inked a distribution deal with Warner Music Group

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker also landed on REVOLT’s “12 artists we want albums from in 2024” list. Fans eagerly await a follow-up to her sophomore studio project, Traumazine, which came out in 2022 and boasted tracks like “Plan B,” “Ungrateful” featuring Key Glock and “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Megan Thee Stallion
Rap

Revolt - New Episodes