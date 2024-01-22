Megan Thee Stallion is dropping another snake-themed song called "Hiss"
The Hotties are getting a follow-up to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” a lot sooner than they expected.
Megan Thee Stallion revealed that her new single, “Hiss,” is set to release on Friday (Jan. 26).
The announcement came via her Instagram today (Jan. 22), where she posted the record’s artwork. The cover featured a vintage aesthetic, showing Megan posing with a white snake wrapped around her neck. Most notably, its fangs and tongue were sticking out, which could be possibly hinting at the song’s theme and title.
In the comment section, one user praised the artistic direction. They wrote, “We love a conceptual, fully realized and thought-out era with intention and aesthetic.” Another person commented, “Give us an entire snake-themed album, why don’tcha?”
Peep the artwork below.
View this post on Instagram
“Hiss” will follow the release of Megan’s November 2023 track “Cobra,” which debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the interim, she collaborated with Reneé Rapp on “Not My Fault,” which she recently performed on “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 20.
“I really wanted to show the rebirth of Megan and set that tone with the song and the video,” the Houston rapper told People of her first solo comeback single. She added, “I’m so happy that the message resonated with so many people. I really appreciated all the encouraging messages after the song dropped. Life is all about growth and evolution, so I loved having the chance to share a new side of myself with the Hotties.”
“Hiss” is expected to be Megan’s second major release under her independent label, Hot Girl Productions, following her departure from 1501 Certified Entertainment. In December 2023, the rap star inked a distribution deal with Warner Music Group.
The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker also landed on REVOLT’s “12 artists we want albums from in 2024” list. Fans eagerly await a follow-up to her sophomore studio project, Traumazine, which came out in 2022 and boasted tracks like “Plan B,” “Ungrateful” featuring Key Glock and “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Kendrick Lamar's albums ranked
19 rappers who are Aquarius
18 rappers with numbers in their names
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident
The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.
Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview
“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.
Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back
Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”
Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store
Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.
Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance
“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”
ASAP Rocky's albums ranked
From his groundbreaking debut to his most recent genre-bending experimentation, here is REVOLT’s ranking of ASAP Rocky’s albums.