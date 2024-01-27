Birdman
Photo: Jerod Harris/BET / Contributor via Getty Images

Birdman speaks on the South being subbed compliments for its Hip Hop contributions

“Hip Hop 50 right, but I still say that they don’t compliment the South enough for me. And I don’t respect that s**t,” said Birdman in a new episode of the “Renaissance Man” podcast.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.27.2024

“The South got something to say” remains true more than 20 years after André 3000 uttered the words while on stage at the 1995 Source Awards, but, according to some, the region’s minimized presence in tributes honoring Hip Hop’s 50th birthday suggests otherwise.

Throughout 2023, a number of events and performances showcased the global impact of the genre, from the early days of New York emcees who shaped the culture to new-age artists who are helming the charts. In the new episode of Jalen Rose’s “Renaissance Man” podcast, Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman echoed similar sentiments about the region being overlooked.

“Hip Hop 50 right, but I still say that they don’t compliment the South enough for me. And I don’t respect that s**t about what they [are] doing in Hip Hop, and I never will respect it because the South, I ain’t just gon’ say us (Cash Money), Imma say the South, we paved a big way of keeping Hip Hop alive,” he said. “I don’t think they compliment us enough, and I always was told, ‘What a n**ga don’t give us, we gon’ get it anyway.’”

The South boasts industry heavyweights such as Lil Wayne, Outkast, Killer Mike, Ludacris, Geto Boyz, UGK, Jeezy, Master P, Scarface and countless others. In August, Uncle Luke called out the notable absence of Florida artists from the lineups that paid homage to various waves of musical trends in Hip Hop. The Slip-N-Slide record executive is widely respected as a pioneer in the South who notably took on the Supreme Court in 1994 to fight for freedom of speech amid scrutiny of sexually explicit lyrics and album artwork. He won, and the explicit content sticker that appears on albums was born.

In an August Instagram post, Luke wrote, “Hip Hop fans from Florida, don’t be upset they don’t recognize your favorite Floridian artists as part of Hip Hop’s 50th year celebrations. This industry has never considered us as Hip Hop from the time I started Hip Hop in the South. You can only imagine the names they called us. Country booty music, trash music — I can go on and on [about] the disrespect towards Florida Hip Hop. Still to this day, we fight for our respect, and you have stood behind us every step of the way. We will continue fighting.”

Birdman echoed sentiments that Luke’s contributions were among those that did not get the attention they deserved during tributes. “That man deserves a lot of respect for what he did… Luke and them was around before we was around. That man was huge, and he play[ed] a big part in Hip Hop when nothin’ was popping. He went to bat ‘bout it.”

Check out the full interview below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Birdman
Hip Hop's 50th Birthday
Rap
Uncle Luke

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

50 Cent's TV empire expands as he celebrates sale of new show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.27.2024

Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" snakes to the top of Apple Music charts

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.27.2024

21 Savage sees no end to gun violence: "Long as you got life, you got killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.27.2024

LEGO to bring Pharrell Williams to life in upcoming animated biopic 'Piece By Piece'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.26.2024

Skepta drops off new visual for "Gas Me Up (Diligent)"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Ice Spice gets aggressive on "Think U The S**t (Fart)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Snoop Dogg updates fans on upcoming album with Dr. Dre

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Dame Dash and Freeway talk '365' album, continuing to push the culture forward and more

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Social media is on fire after hearing Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" single

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Drew Walls reacts to Drake hopping on his viral "a day in the life" trend: "I ain't see it go to that"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.25.2024

Larry June drops off laid-back visual for "Won't Wait" with Jordan Ward

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2024

Coi Leray teams up with Mike WiLL Made-It for "Wanna Come Thru"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2024

25 rappers' real names

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024

Common defends Drake's Hip Hop status in new interview: "He's still an emcee"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2024

Studio Sessions | Liana Banks turned a song intended for Jazmine Sullivan and Cardi B into her own hit

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  01.25.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

50 Cent's TV empire expands as he celebrates sale of new show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.27.2024

Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" snakes to the top of Apple Music charts

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.27.2024

21 Savage sees no end to gun violence: "Long as you got life, you got killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.27.2024

LEGO to bring Pharrell Williams to life in upcoming animated biopic 'Piece By Piece'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.26.2024

Skepta drops off new visual for "Gas Me Up (Diligent)"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Ice Spice gets aggressive on "Think U The S**t (Fart)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Snoop Dogg updates fans on upcoming album with Dr. Dre

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Dame Dash and Freeway talk '365' album, continuing to push the culture forward and more

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Social media is on fire after hearing Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" single

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

Drew Walls reacts to Drake hopping on his viral "a day in the life" trend: "I ain't see it go to that"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.25.2024

Larry June drops off laid-back visual for "Won't Wait" with Jordan Ward

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2024

Coi Leray teams up with Mike WiLL Made-It for "Wanna Come Thru"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2024

25 rappers' real names

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024

Common defends Drake's Hip Hop status in new interview: "He's still an emcee"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.25.2024

Studio Sessions | Liana Banks turned a song intended for Jazmine Sullivan and Cardi B into her own hit

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  01.25.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Exclusives

Kendrick Lamar's albums ranked

It’s safe to say that even with hiatuses between offerings, Kendrick is in fact still delivering quality projects at the peak of the rap game.

 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.22.2024
News

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
News

Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance

“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024
News

Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"

The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.09.2024
News

Kevin Hart's ex-wife announces that she's going on tour with Katt Williams

Torrei Hart shared upcoming dates with her ex-husband’s rival on social media.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.09.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes