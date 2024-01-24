André 3000 talks new music, flutes and more on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
The Outkast legend even blessed the crowd with a 10-minute performance.
On Tuesday (Jan. 23), André 3000 was a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he spoke on New Blue Sun LP and the creative process behind it. He also explained why his beloved wind instruments were the album’s central focus.
“I discovered [the] flute and I started playing it over and over again for years, and I felt like it would be great to share it, so it kinda came in a natural way,” he explained. “It’s the closest thing to singing. You can get other instruments to sound like it, too. Like, vibrato is basically a human kinda thing… You’re actually hearing a human’s wind. On other instruments, you don’t hear it. You don’t hear the actual wind.”
In addition to the short interview, André 3000 delivered a 10-minute performance of the New Blue Sun standout, “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild.”
On Tuesday (Jan. 23), the Atlanta talent announced a tour in support of New Blue Sun, which kicks off next Monday (Jan. 29) and boasts several dates across six cities. Musicians Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina and Deantoni Parks will be joining along for the two-month run.
Check out André 3000‘s “The Late Show” appearance and the full schedule for his “New Blue Sun Live” tour below.
“New Blue Sun Live” dates:
Jan. 29: Brooklyn, NY — Crown Hill Theatre
Jan. 31: New York, NY — Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00 p.m.)
Jan. 31: New York, NY — Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m.)
Feb. 1: New York, NY — Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00 p.m.)
Feb. 1: New York, NY — Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m.)
Feb. 2: New York, NY — Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00 p.m.)
Feb. 2: New York, NY — Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m.)
Feb. 5: Brooklyn, NY — St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
Feb. 6: Brooklyn, NY — St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
Feb. 8: Detroit, MI — Cliff Bell’s
Feb. 9: Detroit, MI — The Chapel at Masonic Temple (7:00 p.m.)
Feb. 9: Detroit, MI — The Chapel at Masonic Temple (10:00 p.m.)
Feb. 12: Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall
Feb. 13: Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed
Feb. 15: Chicago, IL — Garfield Park Conservatory (7:00 p.m.)
Feb. 15: Chicago, IL — Garfield Park Conservatory (9:00 p.m.)
Feb. 20: San Francisco, CA — Bimbo’s 365 Club
Feb. 22: San Francisco, CA — Bimbo’s 365 Club
Feb. 24: San Francisco, CA — The Independent (7:00 p.m.)
Feb. 24: San Francisco, CA — The Independent (9:00 p.m.)
Feb. 27: Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse
Feb. 28: Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse
Feb. 29: Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse
March 2: Atlanta, GA — Center Stage Theater
March 5: Los Angeles, CA — The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
March 6: Los Angeles, CA — The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
March 7: Los Angeles, CA — The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
March 8: Los Angeles, CA — The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
March 9: Los Angeles, CA — The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
