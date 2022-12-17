Birdman wants his legal name restored to the one his mother gave him when he was born. In fact, he has already begun the process. The Ms. Gladys rapper recently revealed that the days of him being known as Bryan Williams are quickly coming to an end.

On Friday (Dec. 16), HipHopDX reshared a video from Birdman’s Instagram Stories, where he broke the news. “2023 I’m changing my name,” declared one-half of the Big Tymers. He continued to explain, “I was born Bryan Brooks. My momma died and my daddy got me out the boys home and I became a Williams. I love my daddy with every piece of my soul, but [in] 2023, I want to die Bryan Brooks.”

Before anyone could misconstrue his remarks about death, he added, “Not saying I’m about to die. I’m just saying I’mma change my name to Bryan Brooks in 2023. February 2023 I won’t be Williams no more, I’ll be Bryan Brooks.” The Cash Money Records co-founder has gone by several stage names throughout his career, including B, Baby, Bubba, and The #1 Stunna, so this change is unlikely to be an inconvenience for fans.

Plus, Birdman will be in good company as it pertains to hip hop artists who have taken the legal route to change their names. Last month, reports surfaced that Future, real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, changed his surname to Cash. The Freebandz head honcho seemingly endorsed the claims when he shared a headline that read, “Future legally changed his last name Wilburn to ‘Cash’” in his Instagram Stories. Last year, Kanye West garnered a California judge’s support when he petitioned to change his name to Ye, a moniker he had been using for years.

Peep the video of Birdman revealing his pending name change below.