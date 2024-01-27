21 Savage sees no end to gun violence: "Long as you got life, you got killing"
Renewed calls to end gun violence in the wake of Big Jook’s death are sad and grim proof to 21 Savage that the cycle is never-ending.
21 Savage has accepted that the prevalence of gun violence is an issue that sadly does not have a resolution on the horizon, despite senseless deaths provoking more calls for an end to the epidemic.
The Hip Hop community, in particular, has witnessed a number of prominent lives cut short, such as Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Pop Smoke and Young Dolph, to name a few, all at the pull of a trigger. Unfortunately, the fluctuating calls for unity and an end to the cycle of killings have left the american dream rapper to accept that the problem is one deeply embedded in humanity and less of a symptom of societal deficiencies.
“I don’t think that s**t ever will stop. That’s just my opinion. Like, people [have] been killing forever. That s**t just life,” said 21 when he appeared on the latest episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. He made his remarks as he and host Shannon Sharpe broached the topic of Yo Gotti’s older brother, Big Jook, being gunned down in Memphis after attending a funeral. The “Down in the DM” rapper has not publicly addressed the loss.
The tragedy has, however, moved others to speak out, like Rick Ross. Ahead of being inducted as a mentor of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence on Jan. 15, the MMG founder addressed gun violence in the Black community following Jook’s passing. In a video posted to his Instagram Story, the “Biggest Boss” addressed his brothers in Memphis. “I need y’all to know it’s only one way to wisdom and wealth, and that’s through each other…Put the ski masks down, put the guns down. Let’s embrace each other. Let’s show that love. Rest in peace to all our good brothers.”
When Sharpe asked 21 what perpetrators of violence are actually killing for, he responded, “Nothing.” He followed up with, “There’s nothing you can kill somebody for that validates killing,” while admitting that when he was younger, he fell into the trap of viewing retribution as a means to end, though maturation has since changed his philosophy.
He added, “What gives people the right to say when you can kill? ‘Cause it’s people who d**n near got a license to kill. They can go kill tonight — legally. What’s the difference, like, what makes their reason more valid than this young boy who just lost his brother? You feel what I’m saying? I don’t feel like killing will ever stop. Probably the amount and how it’s happening and s**t can slow down, but I feel like [as] long as you got life you got killing.”
Check out the full interview below.
