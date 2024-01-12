21 Savage marks his return with 'american dream' album
Summer Walker, Young Thug and more make appearances on 21’s third solo effort.
Earlier today (Jan. 12), 21 Savage dropped off his third studio LP, american dream, a 15-song effort with additional features from Doja Cat, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz and more.
Fans were also treated to a visual for “redrum,” which was produced by London on da Track. The Danny Seth-shot clip dives fully into 21’s British roots, all while he revisits the hard-hitting subject matter that made him one of Hip Hop’s current frontrunners.
“How many n**gas got the belt?/ Catch ’em at the light, he get nailed/ 9-1-1, somebody help/ Subtweeting bad for your health, p**sy/ I’m a gangster, I ain’t takin’ s**t back, p**sy/ I’ll never do no song with no rat, p**sy/ Put a Lego in a stick, it rat-a-tat, p**sy/ I don’t wanna talk, go and catch a hat, p**sy/ Big Draco come up out that Scat, p**sy…”
The project, american dream, follows 2018’s I Am > I Was, which boasted assists from the likes of City Girls, Offset, Post Malone, Gunna, Lil Baby, ScHoolboy Q and Childish Gambino. Said project became 21’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The biggest standout from I Am > I Was, the J. Cole-assisted “a lot,” also scored both a top 20 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 and a five-times platinum certification.
Since I Am > I Was was released, 21 reconnected with Metro Boomin for 2020’s SAVAGE MODE II. In 2021, 21 helmed the official soundtrack for the horror-thriller Spiral: From the Book of Saw, with help from the likes of Young Nudy, Real Recognize Rio, 21 Lil Harold and Young Thug. The following year, he returned to No. 1 alongside Drake with Her Loss, a 16-track effort that’s since crossed the double platinum mark.
Press play on american dream and the visual for “redrum” below.
