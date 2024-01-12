Earlier today (Jan. 12), 21 Savage dropped off his third studio LP, american dream, a 15-song effort with additional features from Doja Cat, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz and more.

Fans were also treated to a visual for “redrum,” which was produced by London on da Track. The Danny Seth-shot clip dives fully into 21’s British roots, all while he revisits the hard-hitting subject matter that made him one of Hip Hop’s current frontrunners.

“How many n**gas got the belt?/ Catch ’em at the light, he get nailed/ 9-1-1, somebody help/ Subtweeting bad for your health, p**sy/ I’m a gangster, I ain’t takin’ s**t back, p**sy/ I’ll never do no song with no rat, p**sy/ Put a Lego in a stick, it rat-a-tat, p**sy/ I don’t wanna talk, go and catch a hat, p**sy/ Big Draco come up out that Scat, p**sy…”

The project, american dream, follows 2018’s I Am > I Was, which boasted assists from the likes of City Girls, Offset, Post Malone, Gunna, Lil Baby, ScHoolboy Q and Childish Gambino. Said project became 21’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The biggest standout from I Am > I Was, the J. Cole-assisted “a lot,” also scored both a top 20 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 and a five-times platinum certification.

Since I Am > I Was was released, 21 reconnected with Metro Boomin for 2020’s SAVAGE MODE II. In 2021, 21 helmed the official soundtrack for the horror-thriller Spiral: From the Book of Saw, with help from the likes of Young Nudy, Real Recognize Rio, 21 Lil Harold and Young Thug. The following year, he returned to No. 1 alongside Drake with Her Loss, a 16-track effort that’s since crossed the double platinum mark.

Press play on american dream and the visual for “redrum” below.