The start of the new year is now marred by tragedy for Yo Gotti and his family following the news of his brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, being gunned down in Memphis on Saturday (Jan. 13) afternoon.

FOX13 confirmed that Jook was fatally wounded outside of Perignons Restaurant and Event Center on the 6300 block of Winchester Road. He was in the area for a funeral and repass service.

According to remaining Instagram Story posts, Jook was honoring his late uncle “Las Vegas” Eric. He remembered the late family member as a legendary kingpin. Footage circulating online showed the Collective Music Group businessman dressed in a black suit as he embraced loved ones during the service.

“We do feel that the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect,” said Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright in a press conference. He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second male victim was critically injured and transported to Regional One Health. Information regarding suspects has not been released.

It is unclear if Gotti was also in attendance. At the time of this report, the “Rake It Up” artist has not issued a public statement regarding his brother’s untimely death.

Fellow Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes, however, wrote on his Instagram Story that he “never thought [he’d] be posting this” as he shared a photo of Jook with a smile on his face at an outing. Elsewhere, the rapper further expressed that he was in a state of disbelief and having a hard time grappling with tragic reality. “Mane, pick up the phone, [Unc]. [You] a legend. I know this ain’t true. Text me back. Them n**gas lying. [You] ain’t dead. I can’t believe this s**t.”

Jook’s death has also renewed interest in Young Dolph’s passing. The 36-year-old was shot in his hometown in November 2021. Four people have been charged in connection with his death. The trial for two of the men involved in the Memphis shooting, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, is expected to begin on March 11.