Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis
Big Jook was fatally wounded not long after attending the funeral service of a loved one on Jan. 13.
The start of the new year is now marred by tragedy for Yo Gotti and his family following the news of his brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, being gunned down in Memphis on Saturday (Jan. 13) afternoon.
FOX13 confirmed that Jook was fatally wounded outside of Perignons Restaurant and Event Center on the 6300 block of Winchester Road. He was in the area for a funeral and repass service.
According to remaining Instagram Story posts, Jook was honoring his late uncle “Las Vegas” Eric. He remembered the late family member as a legendary kingpin. Footage circulating online showed the Collective Music Group businessman dressed in a black suit as he embraced loved ones during the service.
“We do feel that the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect,” said Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright in a press conference. He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second male victim was critically injured and transported to Regional One Health. Information regarding suspects has not been released.
It is unclear if Gotti was also in attendance. At the time of this report, the “Rake It Up” artist has not issued a public statement regarding his brother’s untimely death.
Fellow Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes, however, wrote on his Instagram Story that he “never thought [he’d] be posting this” as he shared a photo of Jook with a smile on his face at an outing. Elsewhere, the rapper further expressed that he was in a state of disbelief and having a hard time grappling with tragic reality. “Mane, pick up the phone, [Unc]. [You] a legend. I know this ain’t true. Text me back. Them n**gas lying. [You] ain’t dead. I can’t believe this s**t.”
Jook’s death has also renewed interest in Young Dolph’s passing. The 36-year-old was shot in his hometown in November 2021. Four people have been charged in connection with his death. The trial for two of the men involved in the Memphis shooting, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, is expected to begin on March 11.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
15 iconic Hip Hop groups
ASAP Rocky's albums, ranked
11 emcees who started as battle rappers
15 best songs featuring T-Pain, the auto-tune king
Check out Kid Cudi's new album 'INSANO'
Trending
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers
“I never ever had to sell my body sexually for any roles… I know that happens in the industry,” said Jackson when asked about Williams’ comments regarding Hollywood’s integrity deficit.
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt
“Comedians that [Williams] named, when you chime in on stuff, it just makes it more valid,” said Crawford during a recent live chat with fans.
Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"
The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”
Charlamagne Tha God hits back at Katt Williams' claim that Kevin Hart is an industry plant
Charlamagne says that Williams’ claim about Kevin Hart’s inorganic come-up is false.