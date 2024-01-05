Earlier today (Jan. 5), Finesse2Tymes dropped off a new video for “Gangstafied,” a hard-hitting effort that features B.G. The track sees the two reflecting on past struggles while remaining focused on their current successes. Surprisingly, B.G. also used the track, which borrows from Kane & Abel’s 7 Sins classic of the same name, to address a gripe with a certain longtime collaborator.

“I went from designer clothes and f**kin’ h**s/ To khaki suits, noodles, and rice bowls/ From gettin’ dough and rockin’ shows/ To pulling my d**k off b**tches and naked h**s… My kids was steady growin’, h**s steady h**in’/ My n**ga Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowin’/ My n**ga Weezy steady tourin’/ but he’s a b**ch and it’s showin’/ I’m still a living legend, don’t act like you didn’t know it…”

The accompanying clip for “Gangstafied” came courtesy of Rodney Pinz and was centered around the collaborators creating magic in the recording studio. The artists’ could also be spotted performing their verses in front of a lavish residence with high-end cars.

For Finesse2Tymes, “Gangstafied” follows a slew of well-received 2023 drops from the Memphis talent, including “Glorilla Mode” with FNG Lil King, “Shiesty” with Sexyy Red and Kaliii, “Revelations,” “Can’t Go To Jail,” “Still Won’t Listen” and “Crazy.” That year also saw the XXL Freshman alum liberate 90 Days Later, a continuation of 2022’s 90 Days. 90 Days Later consisted of 21 cuts and assists from Kevin Gates, 2 Chainz, Nardo Wick, Tay Keith, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo and Lil Baby.

In addition to working with Finesse2Tymes, the newly freed B.G. contributed to Kevin Gates’ “Yonce Freestyle” and E-40’s “High-End.” He also teamed up with Gucci Mane for the well-received project Choppers & Bricks. Press play on “Gangstafied” below.