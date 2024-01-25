On Wednesday (Jan. 24), Larry June blessed the fans with a new visual for “Won’t Wait,” which features St. Louis vocalist Jordan Ward. Over smooth production from Cardo, the Bay Area talent rapped about the struggles of balancing his grind with his relationship.

“You don’t gotta wait for me, love, I’m good on my own/ But always got a shoulder for you if you need to lean on/ You know them nights was cold, you know that… was sold/ She want to spend more time, but I’m always gone/ Had to write this song, tryna right my wrongs/ I feel good alone, but them nights get lonely/ Baby, answer the phone ’cause I’m on my way/ I’m going out my way, just to make your day…”

The accompanying clip for “Won’t Wait” comes courtesy of Sean Kelly. Keeping things relatively simple, June is mostly seen hosting a visiting Ward as they kick it with a couple of beautiful women in the former’s California digs.

“Won’t Wait” is the latest single from June and Cardo’s The Night Shift project, which was released in November 2023 with 17 dope cuts and additional features from 2 Chainz, DeJ Loaf, ScHoolboy Q, The Alchemist, Blxst and more. The project followed well-received joint releases from the duo, including 2019’s Mr. Midnight, 2020’s Cruise USA, and 2021’s Into the Late Night.

In an interview with Billboard, Cardo spoke on how he and June’s relationship began back in 2015.

“We was all in the same circle and everything. It was bound to happen. [But] we would always miss each other some way, somehow,” the beatsmith explained. “I thought we was just ignoring each other, but h**l nah. We finally came to the conclusion like, ‘Hey, let’s do this d**n project, man.’ That was literally 2019.”

Press play on “Won’t Wait” below.