“I think at this stage in my life, my career, just personally, physically, mentally, spiritually, I just think it’s really doing an injustice calling myself Problem,” the rapper explained in an interview on “Big Boy‘s Neighborhood.” “I’m really more solution-based anyway. I’m just at a new phase and I’m taking it back to the future. Jason created Problem, if you really wanna think about it.”

He continued, “I’ve actually been thinking about doing this since 2017. I had a talk with 2 Chainz about it, and he kinda, ‘You should go for it.’ Then I got talked out of it by the homies or whatever. I just think it’s time, bro. Sometimes you just gotta hit the button. You can’t be afraid… It’s no time like the present. I got my daughters graduating from college. I got another one in the second year of college.”

Check out A Compton Story, Pt. 1 below.