On Monday (Oct. 2), the Brooklyn Public Library played host to a gala in honor of JAY-Z and his mother, Dr. Gloria Carter. Attendees included Meek Mill, Quavo, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Tom Brady. NYC Mayor Eric Adams was also present to introduce the man and woman of the hour.

In clips that have been shared on social media, Hov revealed during his speech that his mom was unable to attend. “I figured if these young men could speak on behalf of their dad, I could speak on behalf of my mom,” the hip hop legend stated. “Dr. Gloria had to see a doctor earlier. She’s gonna be very upset that I told y’all that. She gave me a very bad excuse, and I couldn’t do it and lie to the good people of Brooklyn.”

JAY-Z then added in humorous fashion, “I think she’s hungover. There’s no other way to put it. She wanted to be with you guys, but this is what she would want me to say. Y’all not taping this, are you?”

Since July, fans have been able to visit said library to check out a sprawling exhibit titled “The Book of HOV: A celebration of the life and work of Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter.” As explained on the institution’s website, the multi-floor showcase “features never-before-seen images, art, and ephemera from the artist’s archives, providing an unparalleled look at an extraordinary life and career. This free, immersive experience is one of the only installations of its scope to be housed in an active public space and features text, audio and curation by Roc Nation teams and partners.”

Those interested in checking out “The Book of HOV” are able to pay a visit for free until the display comes to a close in December.