On Tuesday (Jan. 9), Larry June dropped off a new visual for “Stickin’ and Movin’,” which was latest from his and Cardo’s The Night Shift project. Over funky, upbeat production, the Bay Area talent delivered effortless raps about his money-driven lifestyle.

“I’m slidin’ in my truck ’bout to bust another move, ’bout to run it up, show you n**gas what it do, wrist costs a buck, but I could flip it for a two, different type of n**ga, hop out ‘raris in Trues, put it in my hand like, ‘Boop,’ then it’s cool, smokin’ on somethin’ this cool, A1, top notch, all a n**ga do, you a grown man, but it’s time to get this loot…”

The accompanying clip for “Stickin’ and Movin'” brought viewers to Tokyo, Japan. While there, June dived into the city’s vibrant car culture, performed for his fans, and hit up notable spots throughout.

The Night Shift was released in November 2023 with 17 dope cuts and additional features from 2 Chainz, DeJ Loaf, ScHoolboy Q, The Alchemist, Blxst, and more. The project was also the latest full-length effort from June and Cardo since classics like 2019’s Mr. Midnight, 2020’s Cruise USA, and 2021’s Into the Late Night.

In an interview with Billboard, Cardo explained how he and June’s relationship began in 2015.

“We was all in the same circle and everything. It was bound to happen. [But] we would always miss each other some way, somehow,” the St. Paul, MN beatsmith said. “I thought we was just ignoring each other, but h**l nah. We finally came to the conclusion like, ‘Hey, let’s do this d**n project, man.’ That was literally 2019.”

Press play on the visual for “Stickin’ and Movin'” and — for those who missed it — a stream of Larry June and Cardo‘s The Night Shift below.