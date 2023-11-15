Last Friday (Nov. 10), Larry June and Cardo teamed up for The Night Shift, a 17-song body of work with a wealth of assists from 2 Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, DeJ Loaf, Blxst, Payroll Giovanni and more. Today (Nov. 15), fans can check out a visual from the project for “GRGP,” which features fellow Bay Area veteran Too $hort and Detroit talent Peezy. Over Cardo’s laid-back production, the three artists let listeners know how, for them, making music is secondary to getting money by any means.
“I got a b**ch out the way with a spot off the coast / Got a Porsche, got a horse, got a wagon, never drove / I did a lot of s**t in my life but never told / I’m staying out the way and I’m focused on this dough / I’m at J.P. Morgan, AP rockin’ / Trap on jump, so these h**s jockin’ / I’m rich and in my motherf**kin’ jacket, that’s a dub / I’m gettin’ to the bag, give a f**k about a club / Off to the motherf**kin’ paint shop, had to let the bass knock…”
The accompanying clip for “GRGP” comes courtesy of David Camarena and brings viewers to San Francisco. While there, June and his fellow artists bring the player vibes at different picturesque locations around the city. Unfortunately, Cardo doesn’t make an appearance.
Prior to The Night Shift, June locked in with The Alchemist back in March for The Great Escape, a well-received effort with collaborations alongside the likes of Action Bronson, Big Sean, Ty Dolla Sign, Slum Village, Wiz Khalifa, Joey Badass and Currensy. Outside of his own releases, 2023 also saw the “Smoothies In 1991” rapper contribute his special brand of raps for songs like Mistah F.A.B.’s “On The Unda,” Trae Tha Truth’s “First Class,” Knucks’ “I Suppose” and MIKE’s “Golden Hour.” Press play on “GRGP” below.
