Last Friday (Nov. 10), Larry June and Cardo teamed up for The Night Shift, a 17-song body of work with a wealth of assists from 2 Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, DeJ Loaf, Blxst, Payroll Giovanni and more. Today (Nov. 15), fans can check out a visual from the project for “GRGP,” which features fellow Bay Area veteran Too $hort and Detroit talent Peezy. Over Cardo’s laid-back production, the three artists let listeners know how, for them, making music is secondary to getting money by any means.

“I got a b**ch out the way with a spot off the coast / Got a Porsche, got a horse, got a wagon, never drove / I did a lot of s**t in my life but never told / I’m staying out the way and I’m focused on this dough / I’m at J.P. Morgan, AP rockin’ / Trap on jump, so these h**s jockin’ / I’m rich and in my motherf**kin’ jacket, that’s a dub / I’m gettin’ to the bag, give a f**k about a club / Off to the motherf**kin’ paint shop, had to let the bass knock…”