Today (Jan. 25), Coi Leray unveiled a new single titled “Wanna Come Thru,” a collaboration alongside decorated producer Mike WiLL Made-It. The sultry cut — which also boasts a contribution from musician Carter Lang — is an adults-only message to Coi’s special someone. “Give me head like I did/ Keep going, don’t you stop/ Come sweep me off my feet/ I wanna feel it inside/ With me, you can’t go wrong/ Then f**k me ’til the sun/ Pull my panties to the side/ ‘Til I can’t feel it no more,” she sings on the infectious cut.

“This song is about me on my grown and sexy,” the XXL Freshman alum said in a press release about the track, which is the first under her new deal with Island Records. “Grown and sexy means being so in love with yourself that it is one of the most sexiest, maturest, grown-est things that a woman can do. As you get older… you tap into your womanhood and your femininity, and I feel like you should embrace that. It’s feeling good for yourself — looking in the mirror and just loving yourself.”

Mike WiLL added, “It’s a culture-shifting record. The song is just fresh and forward pushing. What I love about it is it sounds simple and easy to digest, and [it] instantly puts you in a mood. It’s the best feeling ever to be able to create a song that makes the listener feel good. This is hit No. 1 for sure, we have plenty more on the way.”

In 2023, Coi liberated her sophomore studio LP — simply titled Coi — which has 16 songs and assists from David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, Skillibeng and the late James Brown. Since then, she kept her fans fed with her Blue Moon EP and provided her talents for songs like Dave East’s “Sex So Good,” Roy Woods’ “Hate Me” and Busta Rhymes’ “LUXURY LIFE.” Press play on “Wanna Come Thru” below.