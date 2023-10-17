On Monday (Oct. 16), Mike WiLL Made-It decided to share a new single titled “Different Breed,” which features Swae Lee and Latto. The track, which boasts additional production from Scott Storch, is an ode to women who go against the norm — a notion made clear on the song’s infectious hook.

“Baby a different breed and I stand on it, therefore, won’t hesitate to spend some bands on it, wanted me to take her home, you shoulda said something, we be balling too hard, ain’t no bench warming, do a snow angel, but do it in the money, make this s**t look easy, she really got a tongue ring, she know how to treat me, she really into me, gave her seven digits, she chirped instantly, she was dancing in a three point, tryna hit my weed, tryna catch herself a free joint…”

“Different Breed” follows “Blood Moon,” another banger from the Atlanta beatsmith that made landfall back in September and boasted an assist from Lil Uzi Vert. Along with the Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again-assisted “What That Speed Bout!?,” the new tunes are expected to appear on Mike WiLL’s long-awaited sophomore studio LP, Michael. Upon arrival, that project will become his latest full-length body of work since 2017’s Ransom 2.

Outside of his own releases, Mike WiLL has remained a major force in hip hop behind the boards. In 2023 alone, the Ear Drummer Records frontman crafted hits on albums like Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation, Rae Sremmurd’s Sremm 4 Life, Kodak Black’s Pistolz & Pearlz, Dave East’s Fortune Favors the Bold, Yo Gotti and Collective Music Group’s Gangsta Art 2, and Gucci Mane‘s Breath of Fresh Air, the last of which arrived today (Oct. 17). Press play on “Different Breed” with Latto and Swae Lee below.