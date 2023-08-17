Today (Aug. 17), Mike WiLL Made-It unveiled a brand new single titled “Blood Moon,” which features Lil Uzi Vert. The track, which the Atlanta beatsmith co-produced alongside J. Cole and Myles Harris, is a hard-hitting hip hop-oriented number filled with rockstar bars about money, women, and more.

“Stepped in this b**ch like a killer, stepped in this b**ch in all Margiela, grip on my waist, got a damn caterpillar, Lil Uzi Vert higher than a damn pillar, white b**ch with me, I’m King Kong, she think that I am Godzilla, ring my doorbell, um, ding dong, sike, nah, b**ch, I live in a pent…”

The single is presumed to be the latest from Mike WiLL‘s forthcoming album, Michael, which was first announced back in 2020. The initial reveal was accompanied by the well-received drop “What That Speed Bout!?,” a collaboration alongside Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. CuBeatz and 30 Roc also assisted behind the boards.