It’s been less than a week since Lil Uzi Vert unveiled their latest album, Pink Tape, a 26-song effort with assists from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, and more. According to Chart Data, the album is expected to reach the top spot on the Billboard 200, which would make it the first hip hop album to do so in 2023.

On Tuesday (July 4), Uzi took to social media to promise fans another release in the event that Pink Tape does succeed in the aforementioned effort. “Get this [to] number one,” the Philly talent stated in an Instagram story. “And I will drop the album y’all really looking for.” Added to that, the rapper’s IG description now directly mentions Luv Is Rage 3, further fueling speculation.

The arrival of two full-length efforts in such a short time isn’t a crazy concept for Uzi. Back in 2020, they liberated their sophomore studio LP, Eternal Atake, which debuted at No. 1 on the aforementioned chart with 288,000 album-equivalent units sold. One week later, the Generation Now-signed artist returned with Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, and Young Nudy.

Just prior to Pink Tape‘s arrival, Uzi reconnected with Canadian journalist Nardwuar for a heartwarming interview (above). During the exchange, they spoke to the self-proclaimed “Human Serviette” about their current bug diet, Call of Duty, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, a film that has influenced much of Uzi‘s music.

“One of the best movies I ever saw in my life,” Uzi stated. “I’ve been watching movies a very long time and I haven’t found a movie that tops this movie. The story behind this movie, the cinematography, the action. Everything about this movie is just so perfect for the time that it came out, and it’s classic, and timeless, and a gem to Canada, and America, and the whole world.”