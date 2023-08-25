Today (Aug. 25), Gucci Mane dropped off a new single titled “There I Go,” a collaboration alongside J. Cole. Over production from Mike WiLL Made-It, the Southern stars rap about their career successes, high-end lifestyles, and more.

“Gucci Mane and J. Cole, the collaboration, they poked the bear and woke the bear up out of hibernation, these boys exaggeratin’, do a lot of fabrication, but ain’t no gimmicks in my gang, this s**t ain’t animation, now Mike WiLL Made-It and Gucci Mane slayed it, think I’m the dopest rapper ever, n**gas overrated, the pain got eliminated, the top decapitated, he had a buzz, but it went dry, that s**t evaporated, big ups to Fayetteville, shout out Mechanicsville, I keep it trill, that go from Thomasville to Summerhill…”

“There I Go” comes with a black-and-white visual courtesy of Mac Grant, which shows Gucci and Cole catching vibes with beautiful women and a crew of blurred faces. Mike WiLL also makes a brief cameo in the short clip.

“There I Go” follows a string of consistent singles from Gucci over the past few months, including “Bluffin” with Lil Baby, “King Snipe” with Kodak Black, “06 Gucci” with 21 Savage and DaBaby, and “Pissy” with Nardo Wick and Roddy Ricch. The recent drops are taken from the Atlanta veteran’s upcoming body of work, Breath of Fresh Air, which is set to arrive Oct. 13.

Back in 2022, Guwop treated fans to the compilation So Icy Boyz: The Finale, which contained a whopping 80 songs from both himself and artists on his New 1017 roster over the past couple of years. Other heavyweights like OJ Da Juiceman, Lil Tjay, 2 Chainz, Jeremih, BIG30, Trey Songz, Offset, and Finesse2Tymes contributed to the enormous effort. Press play on Gucci Mane, J. Cole, and Mike WiLL Made-It’s “There I Go” visual below.