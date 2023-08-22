This October, Gucci Mane will be releasing his 16th studio LP, Breath of Fresh Air. The project will consist of 24 tracks, including recent drops like “Bluffin” with Lil Baby, “King Snipe” with Kodak Black, “06 Gucci” with 21 Savage and DaBaby, “Pissy” with Nardo Wick and Roddy Ricch, and “Married with Millions.”

On Friday (Aug. 18), the Atlanta legend added to that with “Broken Hearted,” which is produced by TP808. As the chorus revealed, the track is an honest look into trauma and loss as a result of the streets.

“Can anybody cure me from a broken heart? And put it back together ’cause it broke apart, the blind leadin’ the blind, we walkin’ in the dark, I think that it’s contagious, we forever scarred, put diamonds on our chests to ease our achin’ heart, so I keep you close to me, so we never apart, you know it comes to light what happens in the dark, no matter what, it still can’t ease my broken heart, I’m just sittin’ here with my thoughts, thinkin’ ’bout these wars I fought, and all the flights I caught and all this ice I bought…”

On Monday (Aug. 21), fans were treated to a matching visual for the emotionally charged cut. Directed by Joe Yung Spike, the track shows Gucci taking a ride as he reflects on troubled periods in his life and career. Shots of fallen rappers Big Scarr and Takeoff can also be seen.

Breath of Fresh Air will follow 2022’s So Icy Boyz: The Finale, a massive collection of songs released from Gucci and his 1017 camp over the past couple of years. Consisting of 80 songs, the compilation boasted additional appearances from OJ Da Juiceman, Lil Tjay, 2 Chainz, Jeremih, BIG30, Trey Songz, Offset, Finesse2Tymes, Lil Baby, and more. Press play on “Broken Hearted” below.