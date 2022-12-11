Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.11.2022

Gucci Mane made sure his fans had an array of trap melodies to choose from when he dropped So Icy Boyz: The Finale, a mammoth project boasting 80 tracks.

The album, which was released on Friday (Dec. 9), features multiple 1017 Records artists, such as Mac Critter, TLE Cinco, KATO2x, Sett, and Li Rye. The Finale is the last installment of an ongoing series that includes So Icy Christmas, So Icy Summer, and So Icy Boyz (Deluxe). Trey Songz, Quavo, and Lil Baby are among the lineup of names featured on the offering.

The massive music drop has a runtime of three hours and 51 minutes, making it longer than blockbuster movies like Titanic, Avatar, and Avengers: Endgame. The compilation was produced by fellow Atlantan Zaytoven. When the “Freaky Gurl” rapper teased that new heat would be on the way, fans had no idea it would be a project of this magnitude. View some of the reactions below.

Among the listed tracks is “Letter to Takeoff,” Gucci’s tribute to the slain Migos member. On it, he raps, “How the f**k we gon’ lose Takeoff?/ D**n, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God, but d**n, Takeoff was perfect.” He also mentions other hip hop artists who have passed. As Takeoff fans know, police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark in connection with the star’s fatal shooting. Clark, 33, was charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond in Texas.

La Flare is not the only hip hop figure paying homage to the genre’s fallen stars. During his appearance on “Amazon Music Live,” A$AP Rocky debuted “Same Problems” from his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. During his performance, he gave a short but moving speech acknowledging how rappers are losing their lives at an unprecedented rate. He said: “You gotta know that we the highest statistic of losing people. No other genre loses rock stars, pop singers, and country artists.”

