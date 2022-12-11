Gucci Mane made sure his fans had an array of trap melodies to choose from when he dropped So Icy Boyz: The Finale, a mammoth project boasting 80 tracks.

The album, which was released on Friday (Dec. 9), features multiple 1017 Records artists, such as Mac Critter, TLE Cinco, KATO2x, Sett, and Li Rye. The Finale is the last installment of an ongoing series that includes So Icy Christmas, So Icy Summer, and So Icy Boyz (Deluxe). Trey Songz, Quavo, and Lil Baby are among the lineup of names featured on the offering.

The massive music drop has a runtime of three hours and 51 minutes, making it longer than blockbuster movies like Titanic, Avatar, and Avengers: Endgame. The compilation was produced by fellow Atlantan Zaytoven. When the “Freaky Gurl” rapper teased that new heat would be on the way, fans had no idea it would be a project of this magnitude. View some of the reactions below.

I might be the only person on earth who has finished this 80 track Gucci mane album pic.twitter.com/Rp4HQHUb2S — Alijah ⁶𓅓🧣 (@Drakesoldmore) December 9, 2022

That’s 2 avenger movies of Gucci Mane 🤣 https://t.co/nveT2zDjtP — Shaquille (@blueshaq333) December 9, 2022

Time to wake up my neighbors with this 80 track @gucci1017 album pic.twitter.com/EF35Oxb3No — Marvo🇭🇹 (@ModernMarv_) December 11, 2022

I listened to the entire @gucci1017 album in one sitting. 4 hours. Not mutlitasking. My ass sat, just listening. Dont ask me why, I just felt like it. https://t.co/T020ObHDvJ — i didnt mean to haunt you szn (@JamesOrSenio) December 11, 2022

5 songs into the @guccimane #soicy 80 song album! 😂 It’s good, play it out some nice speakers! Bout to get icy before church lol 😂 #godloves — elmaestronam209 (@bboyvietnam209) December 11, 2022

This Gucci Mane album is extensive. And that’s an understatement — Prim and Proper (@_PrimAndProper_) December 11, 2022

If @gucci1017 thinks I have time to listen to a 3 hour album with 80 mf songs…😑 …he’s right cuz ima make time! 🥶💎🧊 — Shawty Wap 💁🏽‍♀️🤑💋✨💅🏾 (@mselysenicole) December 11, 2022

80 tracks in one Album like wtf 😳😳 Gucci mane is lyricist fr https://t.co/EW4nWwwImk — Momma’sHandBag👜🧸🍁💀☠️ (@yngnotorious) December 11, 2022

BRB !! LISTENING TO GUCCI MANE 80 SONGS ALBUM (Wish me luck) — RUSHIL (Not so valid.) (@RUSHILarora20) December 11, 2022

Today is the day I listen to the 80 track Gucci Mane album!! I’m a big fan of big Scarr & Foogiano soooo pic.twitter.com/pFdnC38EJi — || Miss Candy || 🇱🇨 (@CasCandy_) December 11, 2022

gucci mane with an 80 track album? 😯 just might cop 🤧 — 🥷🏽MîLLî🥷🏽 (@Mr_Psychology) December 11, 2022

This 4 hour gucci mane album got me like pic.twitter.com/eRw0mu76eY — virrg29 (@VirgJuneae) December 11, 2022

Not Gucci Mane done passed up Chris Brown with more songs on an album 😂 — Chelsey (@Chelsey__J) December 9, 2022

Among the listed tracks is “Letter to Takeoff,” Gucci’s tribute to the slain Migos member. On it, he raps, “How the f**k we gon’ lose Takeoff?/ D**n, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God, but d**n, Takeoff was perfect.” He also mentions other hip hop artists who have passed. As Takeoff fans know, police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark in connection with the star’s fatal shooting. Clark, 33, was charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond in Texas.

La Flare is not the only hip hop figure paying homage to the genre’s fallen stars. During his appearance on “Amazon Music Live,” A$AP Rocky debuted “Same Problems” from his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. During his performance, he gave a short but moving speech acknowledging how rappers are losing their lives at an unprecedented rate. He said: “You gotta know that we the highest statistic of losing people. No other genre loses rock stars, pop singers, and country artists.”