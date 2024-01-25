As REVOLT previously reported, YFN Lucci caught a huge break in his legal battle against gang activity charges in Georgia on Wednesday (Jan. 24). As his attorney, Drew Findling, explained, the Atlanta rapper received a judgement of 10 years in prison with another 10 years of probation after accepting a plea deal. Because of time served and his upcoming eligibility for parole, Lucci — who’s real name is Rayshawn Bennett — is expected to only spend four additional months behind bars.

“As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case. By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now,” Findling said in a statement to TMZ. “The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career.”