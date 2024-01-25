50 Cent says he referred lawyer on YFN Lucci case
He also felt that Young Thug could benefit from using the same attorney.
As REVOLT previously reported, YFN Lucci caught a huge break in his legal battle against gang activity charges in Georgia on Wednesday (Jan. 24). As his attorney, Drew Findling, explained, the Atlanta rapper received a judgement of 10 years in prison with another 10 years of probation after accepting a plea deal. Because of time served and his upcoming eligibility for parole, Lucci — who’s real name is Rayshawn Bennett — is expected to only spend four additional months behind bars.
“As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case. By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now,” Findling said in a statement to TMZ. “The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career.”
Not long after the news hit the internet, 50 Cent posted a video on Instagram that addressed the matter. “Drew Findling is one of the lawyers, right? And I told YFN to use him. I said, ‘Yo, listen, good lawyer, man. I’m telling you,'” the G-Unit talent revealed in the short clip. “And I started feeling shaky about this s**t ’cause he told me the first day that he was stuttering. And his mother said he was stuttering. ’50, this is your s**t, you told him to use this motherf**ker.’ I said, ‘Oh s**t.’ I started feeling crazy.”
50 continued, “Then they talking about an offer for 20 years, then 20 years goes to an offer. And I go, ‘Yo Drew, is this real? 20 motherf**kin’ years?’ And he said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I got it. Everything will be alright.’ Next thing you know, 20 years turns into four months. You need a lawyer? You need a lawyer, motherf**ker? You need Drew Findling.” He also advised Young Thug to reach out to Findling for his own legal issues.
