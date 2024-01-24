On Monday (Jan. 22), Fabolous unveiled a new visual for “You Did Me Wrong Freestyle,” an impressive flip of Drake’s For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition single “You Broke My Heart.” As with recent releases, the Brooklyn MC gave listeners rewind-worthy bars about relationships, his status and more — all before the beat even drops.

“Broken heart on my middle finger, f**k love, I’m a bitter n**ga, f**k an ex, I’m a Twitter n**ga, kiss the ring on my pinky finger, I’m a big dog, not a little n**ga, this a real classic, not a little jingle, I’m on demon time, not on Christian Mingle…”

“You Did Me Wrong Freestyle” boasts a matching video courtesy of Andre “DreVinci” Jones. Viewers can see Fabolous living it up in Australia, where he was on a festival tour earlier this month alongside the likes of T-Pain, T.I., Ashanti, YG, Mario and Keri Hilson. Much of the clip took place on a yacht, where the rapper hung out with Trey Songz and a crew of beautiful people.

Since December 2023, the “Throw It In The Bag” veteran began feeding his fans with loose drops like “Benzgiving Freestyle,” “Tuluminati,” “Selfish Freestyle,” “OSHO Freestyle” and “Snooze Freestyle.” Just before those loose drops, he confirmed to HipHopDX that he was preparing to release a project titled The Reload.

“I’m actually trying to figure out when to be able to release it. Again, this project is stemming from places where I’m at now, versus… I wanna say I’ve been working on it for a little while so it’s probably from around now to about 2019, 2020,” he explained to the publication, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “So really with me working all through that time, I was able to give little pieces of myself in different times.”

Press play on “You Did Me Wrong Freestyle” below.