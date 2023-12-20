Today (Dec. 20), Drake unveiled his latest visual for “You Broke My Heart,” one of six songs added to For All The Dogs for the third edition of his Scary Hours series. Produced by FNZ and Vinylz, the Major Harris-sampled effort saw the Canadian star lashing out at a former flame over heartbreak. “Bunch of feelings I just couldn’t shake, disrespect that I just shouldn’t take, you just couldn’t see the good in Drake, four months not a long time, but you f**ked somebody, you just couldn’t wait, you broke my heart, you broke my heart,” Drake rapped.

The accompanying clip for “You Broke My Heart” came courtesy of Theo Skudra and began with a shot of the OVO frontman enjoying drinks with Morgan Wallen, who revealed that he recently dumped his significant other. After the two hopped in Drake’s Maybach and drove away, two women detonated a bomb that exploded the car and killed the two artists. The perpetrators spent the rest of the clip performing the track in the snow amongst the growing chaos until police arrived with guns drawn.

As REVOLT previously reported, For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition helped Drake reclaim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 following its debut. It also landed at the top of Billboard‘s Top Streaming Albums chart. Those interested can head to Drake’s official website to download the Scary Hours 3 instrumentals, including standouts produced by Conductor Williams, The Alchemist, and Boi-1da.

Press play on “You Broke My Heart” below. In related news, Drake will return to the road in 2024 for the “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” with J. Cole, which will see the chart-topping duo running through North American cities from January to March. You can take a look at the full schedule here.