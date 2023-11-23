As REVOLT previously reported, Wednesday (Nov. 22) saw Drake challenging rappers to deliver their best bars over instrumentals from his Scary Hours 3 project. Today (Nov. 23), it’s been revealed that those beats can now be downloaded by navigating through the OVO Star’s Drake Related website.

First launched back in 2020, said outlet was heavily revamped in July and is now an artistic recreation of Drake’s Toronto estate. Users can now navigate through different areas of what’s colloquially known as “The Embassy,” with clickable items that lead to various merchandise available for purchase.

Released this past Friday (Nov. 17), Scary Hours 3 consists of six songs with production from the likes of The Alchemist, Boi-1da, Conductor Williams, FNZ, Ovrkast. and Vinylz. One track, “Evil Ways,” saw Drake reconnecting with J. Cole after their chart-topping collaboration “First Person Shooter.” In addition to being a stand-alone installment, Scary Hours 3 also served as a deluxe extension of October’s For All The Dogs.