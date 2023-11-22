Earlier today (Nov. 22), Drake took to social media to announce that he will soon release the instrumentals from his third Scary Hours EP. Six tracks, produced by the likes of The Alchemist, Boi-1da, Conductor Williams and Ovrkast., will become available for anyone to put their lyrical spin on. “Dropping the instrumentals this week, I wanna hear who’s barring up,” Drizzy wrote in an Instagram Story.

Released last Friday (Nov. 17), the aforementioned EP was an extension of Drake’s eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, which made landfall in October. One of the biggest standouts from the addition was a new collaboration alongside J. Cole titled “Evil Ways,” which impressed listeners due to the artists’ use of the same rhyme scheme throughout the Family Circle-sampled offering.

“Yeah, I got some evil ways / Even through the glasses, you could see the gaze / To find your way up to the top, this s**t gon’ be a maze / Volkswagen s**t the way I’m runnin’ Beatles plays / Yeah, and we linkin’ like we freed the slaves / I conquered hell, I walkеd the ‘Ville and set my feet ablazе / My heart hardens every year like sneakers that Adidas made / I never did the VMAs, I’m not in need of praise…”

As REVOLT previously reported, For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition was preceded by a cinematic trailer that saw Drake taking in an orchestra concert by himself.

“You know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything,” the Toronto talent stated in the clip. “I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped.”