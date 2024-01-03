Last Friday (Dec. 29, 2023), Fabolous decided to prep his fans for a productive 2024 with “Selfish (Freestyle).” The track was produced by Sonaro, who flipped the classic Slum Village, Kanye West and John Legend collaboration of the same name.

Over a smoothed-out sample of Aretha Franklin‘s “Call Me,” Fabolous reflects on fake friends and putting himself first.

“Hey, I might be selfish ’cause I got secrets I never shared, I just kept them to myself, speak of them, I never dared, And even when they hurt me, I act like I never cared, I let you put on a show and your episodes never aired, but when it’s my turn, the mercy was never spared, I owe you for that s**t, like a tab that I never cleared, circle is never squared, vibe is never weird, bone crushers in the Glock, I promise I’m never scared, how I’m selfish?”

The accompanying clip for Fabolous‘ latest drop sees him taking an early morning ride in his Range Rover on a rainy day. He can also be spotted recording in his studio and enjoying a drink from the comforts of his lavish residence.

“Selfish (Freestyle)” follows a series of Friday drops from the Brooklyn MC, including “Benzgiving Freestyle” and “Tuluminati.” 2023 also saw him providing top-tier verses on songs like Maino’s “Best For Me,” Eric Bellinger’s “Curious,” Conway The Machine’s “Brooklyn Chop House,” Diddy’s “Act Bad,” Ne-Yo’s “Link Up (Remix),” Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s “Dead Last,” and 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s “P.P.A.”

It’s been five years since Fabolous blessed the masses with Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, the third installment of his critically acclaimed Summertime Shootout series. That project consisted of 16 songs with collaborations alongside Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown and more. Press play on “Selfish (Freestyle)” below.