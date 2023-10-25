On Tuesday (Oct. 24), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie unveiled a new video for “Did Me Wrong,” an S.Dot and 254Bodi-produced effort that sees the Bronx talent lamenting over a toxic relationship, fallen loved ones, and more.

“I wrote this song for the last b**ch that did me wrong, I can’t believe you turned your back when I was all alone, the feds took my friends from me and I was on my own, they gon’ try to take our swag, but they could never clone us, the richest in my family, at 19, I’ve grown up, n**gas call for me and I don’t even pick my phone up, don’t want no company ’cause lately ain’t been feelin’ no one, they plan on slumpin’ me, but comfortably, we keep it on us…”

The accompanying clip is directed by popular streamer Kai Cenat, who brings the song’s lyrics to life with several emotionally charged scenes. Viewers can see A Boogie being controlled marionette-style by an unknown woman, walking down a street as a mob of people run after him, and delivering his heartfelt rhymes under rainfall.

“Did Me Wrong” is taken from the September release B4 BOA, a three-song EP that serves as an appetizer before A Boogie’s upcoming fifth studio LP, Better Off Alone. Prior to that, he blessed the masses with 2022’s Me vs. Myself, which — including its deluxe upgrade — contained 23 songs and collaborations alongside Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Highbridge The Label peer Don Q, and late artist PnB Rock. That project earned A Boogie his fourth top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 with 53,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

Press play on the aforementioned video below. You can also check out different variations of “Did Me Wrong,” including an instrumental only version.