Tupac Shakur
Photo: Raymond Boyd/Contributor via Getty Images

A 1992 concert ticket signed by Tupac Shakur is up for auction

Bidding for the ticket, which was from a Digital Underground show, ends this Thursday (Jan. 25).

By Jon Powell
  /  01.24.2024

Earlier this week, it’s been revealed that a rare Tupac Shakur–signed item went up for bid until Thursday (Jan. 25). On the Nate D. Sanders Auctions website, potential buyers can find images of a 1992 concert ticket from a Digital Underground show that took place at The Warfield in San Francisco, California. On the back of the stub is a short note from Shakur that reads, “Peace [to you], 2Pac.”

It’s not the first piece of Shakur memorabilia that was sold by Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Back in 2019, two Polaroid photos from his 1995 prison stint were made available, one of which included his then-wife, Keisha Morris. “[To] our best friends, much love [to] the both of [you],” the Hip Hop icon wrote on one of the pictures, which were said to have been provided by Carmella Viserto, the wife of Shakur’s fellow inmate, along with a letter of authenticity. Another auctioneer, Bonhams, sold Shakur’s never-before-seen handwritten letters and photos from that same prison term for $59,625, which — according to Forbes — was more than $42,000 higher than presale estimates.

As REVOLT previously reported, Drake managed to nab a gold, ruby and diamond-encrusted ring that was once owned by the late Death Row Records artist. The jewelry, which held a presale estimate between $200,000 and $300,000, bears the inscription “Pac & Dada 1996” in honor of his engagement to actress Kidada Jones, the daughter of Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton, and sister to Rashida Jones.

Drake reportedly paid $1.016 million to Sotheby’s for the ring and could be seen wearing the pricey item during a night out at Starlet’s of New York. “You know what it is, we’re in here. I’m wearing Pac’s ring, they got my baby mama on the wall over there,” the Toronto star stated to “Sidetalk” while enjoying himself in the adult entertainment establishment.

