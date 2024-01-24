On Tuesday (Jan. 23), Benny The Butcher unveiled the official tracklisting for his Def Jam Records debut, Everybody Can’t Go, which arrives this Friday (Jan. 26). The project will consist of 12 songs with collaborations alongside Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Babyface Ray, Stove God Cooks, Kyle Banks, and Lil Wayne, the last of whom appeared on the album’s lead single, “Big Dog.” Longtime Griselda affiliates and Buffalo peers Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Armani Caesar also contributed to the long-awaited effort.

“I took the long way, and a lot people who started with me or played a part ain’t make it. Some dead or in prison,” Benny wrote on social media about the project, which was produced by the Alchemist and Hit-Boy. “Some took other paths or some just [weren’t] built for it. No matter how meaningful or irrelevant the role was that they played, they all feel entitled in some way. I know I’m not the only [one] in this position, but when it’s millions, fame, clout, jealousy, and envy in the picture, it’s dangerous. The biggest lesson I took from it was [that] everybody can’t go.”