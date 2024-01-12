Earlier today (Jan. 12), Benny The Butcher and his daughter appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to talk about his Def Jam debut, Everybody Can’t Go, which arrives Jan. 26. As he explained to hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, the title of the long-awaited project is based on his need to decrease his circle of loved ones in order to expand his empire.

“I had to get to the point where… you know what I’m sayin’, you saying the word, ‘No.’ I had to get to the point where I had to become selfish again,” he said. “‘Cause you had to become selfish to a point to reach your goals, but I got new goals. So, I gotta become selfish again.”

He also spoke on his latest single from the project, “BRON,” which adds to Benny’s message about what’s necessary in order to obtain success. “You heard the part when I said that I told my folks back home, ‘So long,’ you know what I mean? And that just is what it is. And if anybody loves me, and if anybody wants me to succeed any further, they would want those things for me,” he stated. “If they don’t, f**k ’em.”