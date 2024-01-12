Benny The Butcher breaks down meaning behind 'Everybody Can't Go' album
The Buffalo emcee spoke on his upcoming body of work and more during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”
Earlier today (Jan. 12), Benny The Butcher and his daughter appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to talk about his Def Jam debut, Everybody Can’t Go, which arrives Jan. 26. As he explained to hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, the title of the long-awaited project is based on his need to decrease his circle of loved ones in order to expand his empire.
“I had to get to the point where… you know what I’m sayin’, you saying the word, ‘No.’ I had to get to the point where I had to become selfish again,” he said. “‘Cause you had to become selfish to a point to reach your goals, but I got new goals. So, I gotta become selfish again.”
He also spoke on his latest single from the project, “BRON,” which adds to Benny’s message about what’s necessary in order to obtain success. “You heard the part when I said that I told my folks back home, ‘So long,’ you know what I mean? And that just is what it is. And if anybody loves me, and if anybody wants me to succeed any further, they would want those things for me,” he stated. “If they don’t, f**k ’em.”
The Hit-Boy-produced “BRON” boasts a matching visual that sees him providing tough love and advice through rhymes as youngsters work hard on a basketball court.
“I been on so long, people startin’ to hate it, they feel scorn/ I see the looks on all they faces and I’m torn/ It’s like, I ain’t wanna do this, but if it gotta be shootin’, I guess I’ma be the shooter, you’ve been warned/ I’m in this b**ch, poppin’ Ace like I’m Shawn/ They play your s**t, look at the gang, and then we yawn/ Why would he make that lame choice?”
Check out Benny’s “The Breakfast Club” sit-down below.
