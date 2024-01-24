Alicia Keys and Brandy
Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboards2012 / Contributor via Getty Images

15 singers who are Aquarius

From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024

Aquarians, also known as the “water bearers” of the zodiac, celebrate their season between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18. 

As one of three signs with planetary rulers, Aquarius is ruled by Saturn and Uranus, which are both responsible for their approach to life. Thanks to Uranus, those who have this placement can find themselves wanting to have fun, while also rebelling against societal norms. Saturn is responsible for Aquarius’ intelligence and desire to lead.

Some words that describe an Aquarius include ethereal, unique, loyal and artistic. Honing in on their creativity is something that sets Aquarians apart from the rest. Check out our list of singers who just happen to have been born under this sun sign.

1. Alicia Keys

An iconic figure in the world of R&B and soul, Alicia Keys, was born on Jan. 25, 1981. As a singer, songwriter and pianist, Keys has consistently mesmerized audiences with her powerful voice and profound musicality. She is also recognized for her advocacy work and commitment to social justice. With an Aquarian spirit, Keys brings innovation and a sense of purpose to her artistry by using her platform to address important issues. 

2. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage, born on Feb. 5, 1980, has become a trailblazer in the Nigerian music scene. As a singer, songwriter and actress, her powerful voice and magnetic stage presence have garnered international acclaim. Her ability to fuse Afrobeats with global sounds showcases the boundary-pushing nature that is associated with Aquarius. 

3. Bob Marley 

This talented singer, songwriter and guitarist left an indelible mark on the world of music with his influential reggae sound and powerful lyrics. Born on Feb. 6, 1945, Bob Marley became a global icon for his ability to blend social commentary with infectious rhythms. His music, often infused with messages of love, peace and unity, continues to resonate across cultural and geographical boundaries. 

4. Tinashe

Born on Feb. 6, 1993, Tinashe has carved out a niche in the music industry with her sultry voice and dynamic stage presence — and she’s done it on her terms. Having achieved success both under a label and on her own, she has set a precedent for artists looking to gain their independence. As a singer, songwriter, and dancer, the California native distinctly blends R&B, pop and electronic influences. Her debut album, aptly titled Aquarius, reflects not only her astrological sign but also her independent and forward-thinking approach to music. 

5. Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak, born on Feb. 8, 1986, is considered a dynamic force in the music industry. The singer, rapper and multi-instrumentalist’s genre-blending style and energetic performances have garnered widespread acclaim. His impact on the contemporary music scene is a testament to his ability to seamlessly fuse various influences into a cohesive and groundbreaking sound.

6. Kelly Rowland

Born on Feb. 11, 1981, Kelly Rowland has carved out an impressive career in music. Rising to prominence as a founding member of Destiny’s Child, the star was able to showcase her powerful vocals and stage presence. Her solo career further highlighted her ability to explore diverse musical genres — from R&B to dance-pop. Beyond the music industry, Rowland has also made impressive strides as an actress. With an Aquarian spirit, she brings innovation and a humanitarian touch to her work, using her platform to empower and inspire others.

7. D’Angelo

D’Angelo — another Feb. 11 baby, but in the year 1974 to be exact — is a prolific soul singer, known for his velvety vocals and impressive ability to play several instruments. His critically acclaimed albums, like Brown Sugar and Voodoo, continue to stand the test of time by showcasing his unparalleled artistry and introspective lyricism. His enigmatic and reclusive nature adds a mystique to his persona, and this aligns with the unconventional and independent spirit of an Aquarius.

8. Brandy

Gifted singer, songwriter, and actress, Brandy Norwood was born on Feb. 11, 1979. Her soul-stirring voice and undeniable talent have landed her the title “The Vocal Bible.” With the characteristic Aquarian traits of innovation and originality, Brandy continues to evolve her sound, push boundaries and influence the contemporary music landscape. 

9. Khalid

Khalid, born on Feb. 11, 1998, has swiftly become a defining voice in contemporary R&B and pop music. His debut single, “Location,” marked a breakthrough, and albums like  American Teen and Free Spirit solidified his status as a genre-bending artist. The Aquarian traits of humanitarianism shine through in Khalid’s music, which often addresses social themes with a compassionate touch. His ability to seamlessly blend genres reflects the independent and forward-thinking nature associated with the Aquarius zodiac sign. 

10. The Weeknd

Abel Tesfaye made his debut in the world on Feb. 16, 1990. Since breaking into the industry, The Weeknd has redefined contemporary R&B with his distinctive sound and enigmatic persona, and captivates audiences with his soulful voice. His mysterious public image aligns with the independent and unconventional nature of Aquarius. His genre-blurring music delves into themes of love, hedonism and existentialism, reflecting the depth and complexity associated with this zodiac sign. The singer, songwriter and producer stands as a trailblazer and embodies the boundary-pushing spirit of Aquarius in the realm of contemporary music.

11. Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean, born on Jan. 21, 1950, is a singer and songwriter whose smooth voice and infectious melodies have produced timeless hits like “Caribbean Queen (No More Love On the Run)” and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car.” His ability to blend soulful tunes with catchy pop elements reflects the eclectic capabilities of an Aquarius

12. Sam Cooke

Sam Cooke, born on Jan. 22, 1931, left an enduring legacy in the world of soul music. As a singer, songwriter and pioneer, Cooke’s smooth, buttery voice and timeless hits, including “A Change Is Gonna Come,” have solidified his status as one of the greatest vocalists of all time. 

13. Tatyana Ali

Born on Jan. 24, 1979, Tatyana Ali seamlessly transitioned from her role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to a successful career in music. As a singer and actress, her charm extends beyond the screen. Her debut album, Kiss the Sky, was executive produced by co-star Will Smith and showcased her versatility as an entertainer. With the Aquarian trait of independence, Ali continues to shape her artistic path, proving that her talents are as diverse as the roles she portrays. In 2023, she announced that she was back in the studio to continue her love for making music.

14. Ariana DeBose 

Ariana DeBose, born on Jan. 25, 1991, has captivated audiences with her exceptional talent as a singer, dancer and actress. Rising to prominence with her role as the Bullet in Hamilton, DeBose’s star power continues to ascend in the world of entertainment. She has most recently appeared in Disney’s Wish as the protagonist, Asha. Her performances, marked by grace and charisma, reflect the independent qualities associated with Aquarians. DeBose serves as a shining example of the artistic prowess and magnetic presence often attributed to those born under the Aquarius sign.

15. Anita Baker

Legendary singer Anita Baker has been enchanting audiences with her soulful voice and sophisticated R&B style. Born on Jan. 26, 1958, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter gained prominence with albums like Rapture and Giving You the Best That I Got. Baker’s contribution to the genre showcases the unique blend of independence and emotional depth associated with Aquarius. Her enduring influence cements her status as an iconic figure in the world of contemporary R&B.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Afrobeats
Alicia Keys
Anderson .Paak
Anita Baker
Bob Marley
Brandy
D'Angelo
Kelly Rowland
Khalid
Listicles
Pop
R&B
Reggae
Sam Cooke
Soul
Tatyana Ali
The Weeknd
Tinashe
Tiwa Savage

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

12 rap songs about friends

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.24.2024

Usher, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and more to bring a night full of R&B at the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.23.2024

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 11 footwear moments from Men's Fall 2024 Fashion Week

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.23.2024

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024

19 rappers who are Aquarius

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024

Travis Scott and Burna Boy added to list of performers for 2024 Grammy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Fat Joe credits his 2021 Verzuz as the catalyst that reunited Nelly and Ashanti

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024

Usher readies fans to hear the "greatness" of 'Coming Home' album

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

18 rappers with numbers in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

15 female rappers from the UK you should know

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Ja Rule gives a humorous take on Ashanti and Nelly reunion: "They know they want that old thing back"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

25 one-hit wonders who left a lasting impression

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.19.2024

12 iconic SoundCloud-era rappers

By Jen Omowale
  /  01.18.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

12 rap songs about friends

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.24.2024

Usher, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and more to bring a night full of R&B at the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.23.2024

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 11 footwear moments from Men's Fall 2024 Fashion Week

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.23.2024

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024

19 rappers who are Aquarius

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024

Travis Scott and Burna Boy added to list of performers for 2024 Grammy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Fat Joe credits his 2021 Verzuz as the catalyst that reunited Nelly and Ashanti

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024

Usher readies fans to hear the "greatness" of 'Coming Home' album

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

18 rappers with numbers in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

15 female rappers from the UK you should know

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Ja Rule gives a humorous take on Ashanti and Nelly reunion: "They know they want that old thing back"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

25 one-hit wonders who left a lasting impression

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.19.2024

12 iconic SoundCloud-era rappers

By Jen Omowale
  /  01.18.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
News

JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident

The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023
News

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
News

Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance

“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024
News

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024
News

Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"

The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.09.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes