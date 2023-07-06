Tiwa Savage makes history as the first female Afrobeats star to headline the iconic OVO Wembley Arena in London on Nov. 26, with general tickets going on sale this Friday (July 7).
During an appearance on “Good Morning Britain” yesterday (July 5), the “Somebody’s Son” singer reflected on the huge accomplishment. “And the funny thing is, it’s actually full circle because I lived and I grew up in Wembley with my family. I got kicked off of X-Factor in Wembley,” Savage told the hosts. “But guess what? I’m coming back now to shut it down in Wembley Arena. So the moral of that story is, when they tell you, ‘No,’ you come back and tell them or show them why they should have told you, ‘Yes.'” Watch the full interview below.
The “Queen of Afrobeats,” who performed at King Charles III’s Coronation concert at Windsor Castle a few months ago, will also embark in a North American tour starting Thursday, Aug. 24 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C. The 10-date trek also includes stops in New York City, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Fans who are interesting in seeing her perform are able to purchase tickets are now on Savage’s official website.
Savage’s most recent album, Celia, was released in 2020 and then a year later she dropped her Water & Garri EP. Last month, she released her new single “Pick Up,” a follow-up to global hit song “Stamina,” which features fellow Nigerian artists Young Jonn and Ayra Starr. The latest record peaked at No. 20 on TurnTable Hot 100 charts and No. 15 on Official UK Charts Company.
