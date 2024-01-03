Social media reacts to Destiny’s Child reunion in newly surfaced photo

Destiny’s Child shook the internet with a recently unveiled photo featuring all five of its long-standing members.

LeToya Luckett posted the picture on her Instagram today (Jan. 3), bringing together LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé. Each of them wore outfits with silver accents, leading fans to speculate that the photo might have been taken during one of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” concerts.

However, they were also spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé on Nov. 25, 2023. While the five were never together in one photo, each graced the event throughout the night.

The concert documentary also captured a momentous backstage reunion in Washington, D.C., where the members hugged and embraced, marking their first group interaction in years. Beyoncé described it as “like a new birth for us, and a lot of healing.”

In the comment section of Luckett’s post, Bun B wrote, “To see y’all together that night was the biggest ever.” Another fan shared, “Can we get a song? Or that’s asking for too much?”

Formed in Houston, Texas in 1990 as Girls Tyme, the group rose to fame as Destiny’s Child in 1997. That following year, they put out their self-titled debut album. By 1999, songs like “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’, Jumpin’” had already risen to mainstream success.

Roberson and Luckett left in the early 2000s, and Destiny’s Child transitioned into a trio including Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams. Despite no confirmation of future reunions, Mathew Knowles previously hinted at “one last album.”

In an October 2023 interview with The Messenger, Rowland indicated that the possibility of a group project hasn’t been ruled out but remains uncertain. “Bey wrapping up RENAISSANCE and getting ready for her movie, Michelle in the thick of her solo projects that she’s doing, and me in my solo space and all the things that I’m doing, that’s where my head is.”

She continued, “That’s where my heart is. That’s what I’m most excited about, with all due respect to Destiny’s Child. And should there be a space for that, we’ll see what happens. But as for right now, I’m so excited as to what I’m doing.”