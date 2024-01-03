Beyoncé’
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Social media reacts to Destiny’s Child reunion in newly surfaced photo

Destiny’s Child founding member LeToya Luckett captioned the post, “May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024.”

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.03.2024

Destiny’s Child shook the internet with a recently unveiled photo featuring all five of its long-standing members. 

LeToya Luckett posted the picture on her Instagram today (Jan. 3), bringing together LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé. Each of them wore outfits with silver accents, leading fans to speculate that the photo might have been taken during one of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” concerts.

However, they were also spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé on Nov. 25, 2023. While the five were never together in one photo, each graced the event throughout the night. 

The concert documentary also captured a momentous backstage reunion in Washington, D.C., where the members hugged and embraced, marking their first group interaction in years. Beyoncé described it as “like a new birth for us, and a lot of healing.”

In the comment section of Luckett’s post, Bun B wrote, “To see y’all together that night was the biggest ever.” Another fan shared, “Can we get a song? Or that’s asking for too much?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett)

Formed in Houston, Texas in 1990 as Girls Tyme, the group rose to fame as Destiny’s Child in 1997. That following year, they put out their self-titled debut album. By 1999, songs like “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’, Jumpin’” had already risen to mainstream success.

Roberson and Luckett left in the early 2000s, and Destiny’s Child transitioned into a trio including Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams. Despite no confirmation of future reunions, Mathew Knowles previously hinted at “one last album.” 

In an October 2023 interview with The Messenger, Rowland indicated that the possibility of a group project hasn’t been ruled out but remains uncertain. “Bey wrapping up RENAISSANCE and getting ready for her movie, Michelle in the thick of her solo projects that she’s doing, and me in my solo space and all the things that I’m doing, that’s where my head is.”

She continued, “That’s where my heart is. That’s what I’m most excited about, with all due respect to Destiny’s Child. And should there be a space for that, we’ll see what happens. But as for right now, I’m so excited as to what I’m doing.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Destiny's Child
Kelly Rowland
Letoya luckett
Michelle Williams
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024

Yung Bleu opens up about Moon Boy University venture and explains its membership program

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024

Malik Yusef provides update on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' following another reported delay

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024

Toni Braxton debunks rumored marriage to Birdman: "We are both single"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.01.2024

DDG checks fans over comments about a new child and Halle Bailey relationship

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

19 best rap lyrics about popping bottles

By Lauren 'Bobby Pen' Williams
  /  12.31.2023

7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time

By Sherdell Baker
  /  12.30.2023

A new single from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' gets a radio premiere

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

Trina sparks debate on social media after calling Beyoncé the No. 1 female rapper

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023

Bryson Tiller joins Flo Milli on updated version of "Never Lose Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.27.2023

Usher and H.E.R. team up in "Risk It All" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  12.27.2023

Lil Nas X raises eyebrows with new website

By Jon Powell
  /  12.27.2023

13 top R&B albums of 2023

By Ahmad Davis
  /  12.27.2023

Summer Walker drops off new visual for "DROWN IN MY LOVE"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024

Yung Bleu opens up about Moon Boy University venture and explains its membership program

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024

Malik Yusef provides update on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' following another reported delay

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024

Toni Braxton debunks rumored marriage to Birdman: "We are both single"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.01.2024

DDG checks fans over comments about a new child and Halle Bailey relationship

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

19 best rap lyrics about popping bottles

By Lauren 'Bobby Pen' Williams
  /  12.31.2023

7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time

By Sherdell Baker
  /  12.30.2023

A new single from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' gets a radio premiere

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

Trina sparks debate on social media after calling Beyoncé the No. 1 female rapper

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023

Bryson Tiller joins Flo Milli on updated version of "Never Lose Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.27.2023

Usher and H.E.R. team up in "Risk It All" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  12.27.2023

Lil Nas X raises eyebrows with new website

By Jon Powell
  /  12.27.2023

13 top R&B albums of 2023

By Ahmad Davis
  /  12.27.2023

Summer Walker drops off new visual for "DROWN IN MY LOVE"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.19.2023
Watch

Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

8 athletes who reached billionaire status

From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.

By Jen Omowale
  /  11.13.2023
Interest

Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today

Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.10.2023
Interest

17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics

The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.07.2023
Interest

Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?

From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here! 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.13.2023
Interest

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
Interest

11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s

From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!

By Vanessa Elie
  /  11.14.2023
Interviews

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023
Social Justice

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more. 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in

Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals. 

By Elijah Watson
  /  11.18.2023
Interest

11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game

T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.

By Veracia Ankrah
  /  11.29.2023
Interest

17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music

Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”? 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  11.21.2023
Interest

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023
Halftime Report

8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues

From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas. 

By Nasheena Quick
  /  11.15.2023
Interest

11 rappers to follow on TikTok

From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!

By Vayda Sorel
  /  11.19.2023
Interest

16 best hip hop video games of all time

From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut? 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023
News

Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear

You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.28.2023
News

Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died

In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  11.17.2020
View More
Revolt - New Episodes