Early reactions and reviews to Beyoncé’s latest cinematic experience, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, have proven that the dazzling visuals of the metallic and chromed-out tour are equally as grand when coupled with intimate behind-the-scenes footage.

Saturday (Nov. 25) marked the world premiere of the concert documentary in Los Angeles, though fans will have to wait until Dec. 1 to fill AMC Theatre seats to view the nearly three-hour film.

Across social media, the entertainment juggernaut has been given her flowers by those who attended the cozy opulence-themed event. “The woman is a director in every sense of the word and beyond. Every decision that a director makes in the course of our work, she does brilliantly. But then, add the fact that she goes out there and performs in front of hundreds of thousands of people at genius level? Now, you’re talking about a phenomenon — no hyperbole,” wrote Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay in her Instagram Story.

But a piece published by The New York Times on Sunday (Nov. 26) piqued the interest of the singer’s loyal BeyHive. The article sheds light on four takeaways from the film, one of which is Blue Ivy’s big debut performing alongside her mother for “MY POWER” and “BLACK PARADE.”

“‘She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,’ Beyoncé says in the film. Though she finally relented, Beyoncé was dismayed when Blue Ivy read comments on social media that criticized her lackluster moves. But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops,” wrote journalist Kyle Buchanan.

The BeyHive swarmed into formation to defend the 11-year-old after learning the teen was aware of criticism about her debut. “I will NEVER forgive y’all for the way Blue Ivy was treated, but look at my girl at 11 f**king years old using the criticism to improve. Like, she’s gonna be a star,” wrote one fan. Another person tweeted, “Blue said I can show you better than I can tell you. I’m glad she was on their necks the entire tour.” View a couple more reactions from the BeyHive below.