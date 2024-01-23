Earlier today (Jan. 23), the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid during a livestream from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Among the bunch was the Cord Jefferson-directed comedy-drama American Fiction, which starred Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, and Sterling K. Brown as part of an ensemble cast. The film received an impressive five nods overall, including Best Picture alongside other 2023 blockbusters like Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Wright and Brown were also nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Elsewhere on the list was Danielle Brooks, who scored a Best Supporting Actress nod for her critically acclaimed role as Sofia in The Color Purple. The acknowledgement puts her up against Oppenheimer‘s Emily Blunt, Barbie‘s America Ferrera, Nyad‘s Jodie Foster, and The Holdovers‘ Da’Vine Joy Randolph.