Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, and Danielle Brooks
Photo: Lionel Hahn/Contributor via Getty Images, Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images, and Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, and Danielle Brooks among 2024 Oscar nominees

Colman Domingo also earned a nod for the 96th Academy Awards, which takes place this March.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.23.2024

Earlier today (Jan. 23), the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid during a livestream from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Among the bunch was the Cord Jefferson-directed comedy-drama American Fiction, which starred Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, and Sterling K. Brown as part of an ensemble cast. The film received an impressive five nods overall, including Best Picture alongside other 2023 blockbusters like Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Wright and Brown were also nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Elsewhere on the list was Danielle Brooks, who scored a Best Supporting Actress nod for her critically acclaimed role as Sofia in The Color Purple. The acknowledgement puts her up against Oppenheimer‘s Emily Blunt, Barbie‘s America Ferrera, Nyad‘s Jodie Foster, and The Holdovers‘ Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Brooks’ The Color Purple co-star, Colman Domingo, is also a 2024 Oscar nominee — but not for his Albert “Mister” Johnson character in the Blitz Bazawule-directed musical. The Primetime Emmy Award winner received the accolade as the centerpiece of Rustin, named after civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, which was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama‘s Higher Ground production company. Wright, Randolph, Glynn Turman, Chris Rock, and CCH Pounder starred in the well-received period piece.

Notably, Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American woman to be given an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. In the Martin Scorsese-shot vehicle, she played alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as Mollie Burkhart, a woman who survived the highly publicized Osage murders that happened in the early 20th century.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on March 10. Jimmy Kimmel was tapped as the show’s host, making it the late night frontman’s fourth time to do so.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Danielle Brooks
Entertainment
Jeffrey Wright
Sterling K. Brown

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris teams up with BET+ to create a "dramedy" based on his life and career

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Shannon Sharpe shares reaction to "SNL" parody of Katt Williams interview

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the "Black Regina George" in "SNL" performance of "Not My Fault"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Tamera Mowry hilariously reacts to and ranks Hip Hop songs name-dropping her and Tia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Kenya Barris confirms biopic of “comedy God” Richard Pryor is now a limited TV series

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Latto, Ludacris and DJ Khaled tapped as judges for second season of "Rhythm + Flow"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Lil Nas X gives fans a first look at his documentary 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero' in emotional trailer

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.18.2024

Max cancels Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" after two seasons

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

Check out the official trailer for "Kings From Queens: The Run-DMC Story" docuseries

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

11 celebrity pairs you didn’t know were related

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.17.2024

Katt Williams fires back at Ludacris with new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

The cast of "Martin" reunites at the 2024 Emmy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Kai Cenat asks 50 Cent to put him in the "Power" universe

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.15.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris teams up with BET+ to create a "dramedy" based on his life and career

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Shannon Sharpe shares reaction to "SNL" parody of Katt Williams interview

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the "Black Regina George" in "SNL" performance of "Not My Fault"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Tamera Mowry hilariously reacts to and ranks Hip Hop songs name-dropping her and Tia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Kenya Barris confirms biopic of “comedy God” Richard Pryor is now a limited TV series

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Latto, Ludacris and DJ Khaled tapped as judges for second season of "Rhythm + Flow"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Lil Nas X gives fans a first look at his documentary 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero' in emotional trailer

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.18.2024

Max cancels Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" after two seasons

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

Check out the official trailer for "Kings From Queens: The Run-DMC Story" docuseries

By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2024

11 celebrity pairs you didn’t know were related

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.17.2024

Katt Williams fires back at Ludacris with new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

The cast of "Martin" reunites at the 2024 Emmy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Kai Cenat asks 50 Cent to put him in the "Power" universe

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.15.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
News

JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident

The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023
News

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
News

Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance

“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024
News

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024
News

Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"

The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.09.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes