A historic ruling by the Supreme Court has left many wondering about the future of higher education.
In a shocking decision, the nation’s highest court has declared affirmative action programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina unconstitutional. However, the ruling affects not only the schools’ potential students but public and private colleges across the country.
The announcement creates uncertainty for minority students, who the programs were designed for, as they seek to further their education beyond high school. Several prominent figures have reacted online to the court’s decision, including Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama.
“Affirmative action was never a complete answer in the drive towards a more just society,” Barack tweeted. “But for generations of students who had been systematically excluded from most of America’s key institutions — it gave us the chance to show we more than deserved a seat at the table. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent decision, it’s time to redouble our efforts.”
Affirmative action was never a complete answer in the drive towards a more just society. But for generations of students who had been systematically excluded from most of America’s key institutions—it gave us the chance to show we more than deserved a seat at the table.
In the… https://t.co/Kr0ODATEq3
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 29, 2023
Along with his post, the Democratic politician also retweeted Michelle’s reaction, where she reflected on her college experience and affirmative action at the time. “Today, my heart breaks for any young person out there who’s wondering what their future holds — and what kinds of chances will be open to them,” she shared. “And while I know the strength and grit that lies inside kids who have always had to sweat a little more to climb the same ladders, I hope and pray that the rest of us are willing to sweat a little, too.”
She continued, “Today is a reminder that we’ve got to do the work, not just enact policies that reflect our values of equality and fairness, but to truly make those values real in all of our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!