Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

A historic ruling by the Supreme Court has left many wondering about the future of higher education.

In a shocking decision, the nation’s highest court has declared affirmative action programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina unconstitutional. However, the ruling affects not only the schools’ potential students but public and private colleges across the country.

The announcement creates uncertainty for minority students, who the programs were designed for, as they seek to further their education beyond high school. Several prominent figures have reacted online to the court’s decision, including Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Affirmative action was never a complete answer in the drive towards a more just society,” Barack tweeted. “But for generations of students who had been systematically excluded from most of America’s key institutions — it gave us the chance to show we more than deserved a seat at the table. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent decision, it’s time to redouble our efforts.”

Along with his post, the Democratic politician also retweeted Michelle’s reaction, where she reflected on her college experience and affirmative action at the time. “Today, my heart breaks for any young person out there who’s wondering what their future holds — and what kinds of chances will be open to them,” she shared. “And while I know the strength and grit that lies inside kids who have always had to sweat a little more to climb the same ladders, I hope and pray that the rest of us are willing to sweat a little, too.”

She continued, “Today is a reminder that we’ve got to do the work, not just enact policies that reflect our values of equality and fairness, but to truly make those values real in all of our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Barack Obama
Education
Michelle Obama
Politics
Segregation

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Supreme Court declares affirmative action programs unconstitutional in education

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Carlishia Hood accepts Nicki Minaj’s offer to pay for son’s college education following viral Chicago attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Exonerated Five's Yusef Salaam has declared victory in the Democratic city council primary in Harlem

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Lizzo donates $50,000 to University of Houston scholarship for Juneteenth giveaway

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

John Lewis Forever stamp debuted in unveiling ceremony at US Capitol

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Graduate speaks out after viral video of her snatching mic from a woman she alleged didn't let her announce her full name

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam is a candidate for a New York City Council seat

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

White House gears up for one-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade reversal

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Barack, Michelle Obama, and dozens of Americans pay homage to Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Philadelphia principal scrutinized after denying two more students their diplomas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Gov. Greg Abbott signs law banning DEI offices at Texas colleges and universities

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Diddy keeps promise to donate $1 million to Jackson State University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.16.2023

10-year-old boy speaks before Oregon city council after being called a “monkey” by fellow students

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Social media users rip Donald Trump Jr. after racist emails leak during court case

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Supreme Court declares affirmative action programs unconstitutional in education

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Carlishia Hood accepts Nicki Minaj’s offer to pay for son’s college education following viral Chicago attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Exonerated Five's Yusef Salaam has declared victory in the Democratic city council primary in Harlem

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Lizzo donates $50,000 to University of Houston scholarship for Juneteenth giveaway

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

John Lewis Forever stamp debuted in unveiling ceremony at US Capitol

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Graduate speaks out after viral video of her snatching mic from a woman she alleged didn't let her announce her full name

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Exonerated 5's Yusef Salaam is a candidate for a New York City Council seat

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

White House gears up for one-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade reversal

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Barack, Michelle Obama, and dozens of Americans pay homage to Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Philadelphia principal scrutinized after denying two more students their diplomas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Gov. Greg Abbott signs law banning DEI offices at Texas colleges and universities

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Diddy keeps promise to donate $1 million to Jackson State University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.16.2023

10-year-old boy speaks before Oregon city council after being called a “monkey” by fellow students

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Social media users rip Donald Trump Jr. after racist emails leak during court case

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
On The Menu

Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'

On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  04.19.2023
View More