A historic ruling by the Supreme Court has left many wondering about the future of higher education.

In a shocking decision, the nation’s highest court has declared affirmative action programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina unconstitutional. However, the ruling affects not only the schools’ potential students but public and private colleges across the country.

The announcement creates uncertainty for minority students, who the programs were designed for, as they seek to further their education beyond high school. Several prominent figures have reacted online to the court’s decision, including Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Affirmative action was never a complete answer in the drive towards a more just society,” Barack tweeted. “But for generations of students who had been systematically excluded from most of America’s key institutions — it gave us the chance to show we more than deserved a seat at the table. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent decision, it’s time to redouble our efforts.”

Along with his post, the Democratic politician also retweeted Michelle’s reaction, where she reflected on her college experience and affirmative action at the time. “Today, my heart breaks for any young person out there who’s wondering what their future holds — and what kinds of chances will be open to them,” she shared. “And while I know the strength and grit that lies inside kids who have always had to sweat a little more to climb the same ladders, I hope and pray that the rest of us are willing to sweat a little, too.”

She continued, “Today is a reminder that we’ve got to do the work, not just enact policies that reflect our values of equality and fairness, but to truly make those values real in all of our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods.”