Photo: JIM WATSON / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

The Supreme Court has sent shockwaves through the educational system after making a decision that may lead to racial discrimination.

Today (June 29), the United States’ highest court declared affirmative action programs at public and private colleges and universities unconstitutional. With the decision comes an end to systems that were established to help Black and Latino students obtain higher education.

According to the HuffPost, colleges and universities will no longer “be allowed to seek greater diversity of their student bodies by preferencing race.” A study also showed that the decision will likely result in the decrease of Black and Latino students being accepted into highly competitive schools.

Story developing….

