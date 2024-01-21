“I love Reneé. As soon as I met her, I was like, ‘Oh, [you’re] my friend. Okay, bet, I love it,’” Megan told “Entertainment Tonight” when she attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere earlier this month. Megan came dressed as “the Black Regina George” in a purple dress and frosty blonde tresses. “I love Mean Girls. It was only right they had to call the H-Town hottie out here. I’ve been calling myself ‘the Black Regina George’ for, like, ever, and here I am. This is really my dream, so I’m so happy. I’m excited to be part of this,” she added.

Saturday marked the third “SNL” appearance for Megan, who made her debut as a musical guest in 2020. She returned to the famed Studio 8H in October 2022 when she pulled double-duty as host and performer.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the entertainer is now an independent artist following the dissolution of her relationship with former label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Soon after, she released her new single, “Cobra,” and ushered in a new era of her artisty. According to the sought-after artist, she plans on making the most out of 2024 by doing everything she wants, whenever she wants. This weekend, she also teased that something is in store for fans on Monday (Jan. 22), but did not shed any clues as to what they should expect.