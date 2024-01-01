On Sunday (Dec. 31), Megan Thee Stallion spoke to People about her latest single, “Cobra,” which “marked a new chapter” of her life and career.

“I really wanted to show the rebirth of Megan and set that tone with the song and the video,” she said before continuing, “I’m so happy that the message resonated with so many people. I really appreciated all the encouraging messages after the song dropped. Life is all about growth and evolution, so I loved having the chance to share a new side of myself with the Hotties.”

“Cobra,” which was released under Hot Girl Productions, served as Megan’s first official independent release since parting ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment. While the venture represented a new challenge, the journey has been “really exciting and fulfilling so far” and “an enlightening experience.” As far as what’s next, Megan had some big plans for the future. “I really want to build an empire and grow as an entrepreneur — both in the music industry and in other areas like TV and film,” she explained. She also hinted at more music to follow. “All I can say is the Hotties should stay tuned,” she added.