Lil Baby returns with new visual for "Crazy"
The Atlanta rapper heads to Europe in his latest clip.
Back in December 2023, Lil Baby closed out the year with a couple of hard-hitting tracks — one of which was the HOOPS, Money Musik and Str8cash-produced “Crazy.” The offering served as both an inspirational message and a response to anyone who doubted the Atlanta rapper before the fame and success.
“This for the times we had no lights and no water/ Mama stressin’ herself to make ends meet/ I done went on a 60-month winnin’ streak/ Brodie wanted for murder, this s**t deep/ I be always on go, barely get sleep/ Love my family to death, but we barely speak/ I be all around the globe, makin’ sure we eat/ Really know what I’m doin’, I’m from the streets/ Yeah, I’m know where I’m goin’, they callin’ me crazy/ I know what I’m doin’…”
On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Lil Baby dropped off a matching visual for “Crazy” that was directed by DAPS and brought viewers to France. While there, the 4PF frontman flexed his wealth and spent some quality time with his family.
Back in 2022, Lil Baby liberated his third studio LP, It’s Only Me, a 23-song effort with additional features from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee and more. The project both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification.
During an interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Lil Baby was asked if he was concerned about his legacy in music.
“I really don’t care because I’m a hustler,” he responded while admitting to not wanting to be labeled a “used to be.” “‘Baby used to have a car, Baby used to…’ As long as I ain’t that, I’m still doing whatever [it is] I’m doing, I’m good, I ain’t trying to go back.”
Press play on “Crazy” below.
