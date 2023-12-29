Lil Baby hints at break from social media: "I’m gone until the album"

Lil Baby is seemingly taking a break from the internet to focus on his next project.

On Instagram, the Atlanta rapper shared flicks and footage from his “Lil Baby And Friends” birthday celebration concert. The caption read, “Mention my name [and] bring the whole city out… P.S. I’m gone until the album.”

The “Yes Indeed” hitmaker released It’s Only Me in 2022. The 23-song offering boasted guest appearances from Jeremih, Pooh Shiesty, Young Thug, Future, Nardo Wick and Fridayy. It also featured surefire hits like “Forever,” “Heyy” and “In A Minute.”

Unfortunately, the project didn’t garner the same amount of praise and acclaim as some of his previous work. Despite both landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, 2020’s My Turn managed to maintain its position for five weeks in comparison to the one-week tenure his most recent LP had.

Speaking to REVOLT in October, Baby talked about his musical maturity. He explained, “Life in general. You know, the older I get and the more situations I am in, I learn more. The more I started to realize the situation I was really in, I got a better understanding of life, and that is what helped change how I look [at] and handle everything.”

“From when I first started rapping, I didn’t ever want to just be on the stage with a mic. I mean, I still be nervous for real, but I had to wait until I got my money up, so I can pay to bring the fans a real experience,” he said regarding his subsequent “It’s Only Us Tour” with GloRilla, Rodriguez and Hunxho. “I feel like that’s what they paid for is a true experience, not to just see me up there with a microphone running around and rapping.”

Earlier this month, Baby dropped “350” and “Crazy.” Neither song has been confirmed to be a part of the album yet.