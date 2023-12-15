Today (Dec. 15), Lil Baby decided to bless his fans with a couple of new songs before the holiday season. The first one is “Crazy,” a Money Musik, Str8cash and Hoops-produced drop that sees the Atlanta rapper reflecting on finding success despite overwhelming obstacles.
“Startin’ to feel like I was made for this/ If they don’t, I will, I see life for what it is/ Count and spend a dub on a crib/ Make some more time for my kid/ Everybody solid who I’m with/ Spend it when it’s time to get spent/ Send ’em when it’s time to get sent/ Baby made a way for himself…”
The B-Side to “Crazy” is the DB!, CamYouAFool and Monnymadeit-produced “350,” a boastful cut that’s titled after how much Lil Baby spent on a special edition Richard Mille watch.
“Bubba Watson on my wrist, 350/ Bad b**ch, she know I’m that, she can’t diss me, never/ Bubba Watson on my wrist, hit it down some/ Brodie on a trial for his life, I hold it down for him, yeah/ ‘Nother watch on my wrist, 350/ Heard that these n**gas can’t diss me, never…”
Both “Crazy” and “350” follow notable loose cuts from the Quality Control-signed artist, including “Go Hard” and “Merch Madness.” 2023 also saw him contributing to tracks like Trippie Redd’s “FULLY LOADED,” DJ Drama’s “HO4ME,” Nardo Wick’s “Hot Boy,” Gucci Mane’s “Bluffin,” The Weeknd’s “False Idols,” Ciara’s “Forever” and French Montana’s “Okay.”
Back in 2022, Lil Baby liberated his third studio LP, It’s Only Me, a 23-song offering with assists from the likes of Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification.
Press play on “Crazy” and “350” below.
